(LAFAYETTE, La) - With one season in the books as new head coach for the Ragin' Cajuns softball team, Alyson Habetz is prepping for her sophomore year, so to speak. The regular season won't begin until 2026, but there's opportunities to catch some action at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park as Fall Ball returns. With some perfect weather on tap, here's an opportunity to get an early look at the team as they face off against teams from across Louisiana and even one from Florida.

2025 Season Recap and Coaching Transition

2025 was definitely a rebuilding year as former coach Gerry Glasco departed for Texas Tech, taking multiple key players with him. The Cajuns did have players that returned for another season and Habetz was able to pick up some key prospects including Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Emily Smith, Erin Ardoin and Brook Otto from McNeese as well as pitchers Tyra Cary and Sage Hoover.

Get our free mobile app

The team also said goodbye in 2025 to graduating seniors and fan favorites Maddie Hayden, Kayla Falterman, Lainey Credur, Sam Ryan, Savannah White and Sam Roe. Their 2025 season ended at the hands of Coastal Carolina during the Sun Belt Conference Championships.

With some fresh faces and names on the team for 2026, here's your chance to get an early glimpse of Cajuns Softball as Fall Ball returns. There will be 5 home games and one away game (but still within driving distance) for you to enjoy some off-season action.

Ragin' Cajuns 2025 Fall Ball Schedule

10/11 (Sat) - Cajuns vs Pearl River, 2pm first pitch

10/14 (Tue) - Cajuns vs Mississippi Gulf Coast, 5pm first pitch

10/24 (Sat) - Cajuns @ McNeese, 5pm first pitch

10/29 (Thu) - Cajuns vs LSUE, 6pm first pitch

11/01 (Sat) - Cajuns vs Northwest Florida, 3pm first pitch

11/06 (Thu) - Cajuns vs McNeese, 6pm first pitch

The cost to attend games is only $5, payable at the gate, with all proceeds benefitting Louisiana Softball.