LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are back at home this weekend, and it’s a big one as Sun Belt Conference play returns to “The Tigue”.

After snapping a three-game skid with a 9-3 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, Louisiana (17-8, 2-4 SBC) will look to carry that momentum into a three-game series against UL Monroe (14-12, 4-2 SBC).

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Cajuns Return Home Looking to Rebound in SBC Play

The Cajuns showed some life against Southeastern, rolling up six runs in the fourth inning before a three-run homer from Josh Lim helped put things away late. Louisiana also improved to a perfect 7-0 in midweek games this season, but conference play has been a different story.

Now, the focus shifts back to the Sun Belt, where the Cajuns are trying to climb out of an early hole after last weekend’s sweep at Texas State.

Pitching Matchups Set for Weekend Series

Freshman Sawyer Pruitt (2-1, 1.42 ERA) gets the ball Friday night for Louisiana, with Andrew Herrmann (3-1, 3.20 ERA) expected to follow on Saturday. Sunday’s starter is still to be determined.

ULM have opted to start Adam Brodnax (1-1, 3.76 ERA) in the opener, while left-handers Brandt Corley and JC Dermody are in line for the final two games.

Warhawks Bring One of Nation’s Top Offenses

UL Monroe comes in swinging the bats well, leading the Sun Belt and ranking among the nation’s best with a .323 team batting average. The Warhawks also lead the country in doubles and feature seven hitters batting .338 or higher.

Weekend Schedule at The Tigue

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

* All three games will stream on ESPN+, with radio coverage on KPEL-FM (96.5) and the Varsity Network app.

The series is part of Louisiana Salutes Weekend, honoring military members, with Saturday also tied into the America250 celebration in Lafayette.