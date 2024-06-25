LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - After news broke last week that Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball coach Gerry Glasco was headed to Texas Tech, there were questions as to who might replace him.

Glasco's run as head coach has been a successful one. He had just wrapped up his seventh season at the helm of the Cajuns squad, with an overall record of 302-88.

In 2024, the Cajuns were 45-19 overall and 22-2 in Sun Belt Conference play and also hosted a regional for the first time in Glasco's tenure in Lafayette.

Louisiana's athletic department moved quickly and secured Glasco's successor, former Cajun athlete Alyson Habetz.

According to the department, Habetz will be formally introduced as the team's new head coach during a press conference on Friday, June 28 in the stadium club at Russo Park. Dr. Bryan Maggard, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, formally announced the hire on Tuesday, June 25.

"Habetz resumes her coaching career that includes 25 years of high-achieving success with the University of Alabama's nationally recognized Crimson Tide softball program, serving most recently as associate head coach from 2008-2023," RaginCajuns.com noted. "Working on Patrick Murphy's staff, she helped guide Alabama to six SEC regular season titles, five SEC Tournament titles, 14 Women's College World Series appearances and in 2012 the Tide won its first national championship and the first for any Southeastern Conference program."

"I am honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity that Dr. Savoie and Dr. Maggard have provided to lead one of the premiere softball programs in the country at a place I call home, the University of Louisiana," Habetz said in a statement. "This is where my softball journey began and my love for the Ragin Cajuns program, its fans, and the community runs deep."

"I am humbled by the opportunity to continue the championship tradition Coach Girouard started many years ago," she added, "and I'm equally excited to build a positive team culture that will enable our athletes to thrive both on and off the field."

Habetz, a 1995 graduate of then-USL, was inducted into the University of Louisiana's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003, the Louisiana High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006, and the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame in 2019.