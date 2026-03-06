LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team will have to wait one extra day before taking the field in Norman this weekend.

Weather Forces Schedule Change at Oklahoma Invitational

Due to expected poor weather conditions in the Oklahoma area, the schedule for the Okana Invitational at Love’s Field has been altered, pushing Louisiana’s games back one day. Instead of beginning play today, the tournament action will now start on Saturday, March 7, and continue through Sunday, March 8.

Updated Weekend Schedule for Louisiana Softball

The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to face Abilene Christian and No. 4-ranked Oklahoma once each day during the two-day event. Louisiana will open the tournament Saturday morning against Abilene Christian at 11:30 a.m. The Cajuns will then head back to the field later that afternoon for a 5:00 p.m. matchup against the host Oklahoma Sooners. Sunday will feature a similar schedule, beginning with Louisiana taking on Abilene Christian at 10:00 a.m. The Cajuns will then wrap up their weekend with another showdown against Oklahoma at 12:30 p.m.

Okana Invitational – Updated Full Schedule (Love’s Field, Norman, OK)

Saturday, March 7

11:30 a.m. - Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana

2:00 p.m. - Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma

5:00 p.m. - Louisiana vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Sunday, March 8

10:00 a.m. - Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana

12:30 p.m. - Louisiana vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

vs. No. 4 Oklahoma 3:00 p.m. - Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma

How to Listen and Watch the Games

The event will still feature six total games between the three teams over the two days.

Fans across Acadiana can follow every pitch on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM, with Cody Junot taking care of play-by-play and Bobby Neveaux providing analysis. The games against Oklahoma will also be available to stream on SECN+.

Good luck to the Ragin' Cajuns as they get to face off against some top-tier talent from Oklahoma and prepare themselves for Sun Belt conference play.