HARRISONBURG, Va. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns found a way to finish Thursday night, leaning on timely hitting and a lights-out bullpen to claim a 5-4 Sun Belt Conference win over James Madison at Eagle Field.

Amedee, Spalitta Lead Offensive Charge

It didn’t take long for the Cajuns to get going. Lee Amedee led the scoring charge in the first inning with his third home run of the season. He finished with three hits on the night, while Steven Spalitta matched that effort with three of his own.

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The key moment came in the third inning. After putting runners on, Spalitta delivered a clutch gap shot to right-center that cleared the bases and gave Louisiana a 4-1 lead. Donovan LaSalle added another run in the fourth with his team-leading fifth home run of the year, extending the lead to 5-1.

Cajuns Bullpen Slams the Door

After a shaky fourth inning that saw James Madison load the bases and cut into the lead, Louisiana’s bullpen took over. Parker Smith entered in a high-pressure spot and delivered, getting out of the jam and eventually earning his first win of the season. He combined with Ty Roman and Cody Brasch to hold the Dukes scoreless over the final five innings.

Cajuns Finish What They Started

Louisiana totaled nine hits, including four extra-base hits, and controlled the game after the fourth inning despite late pressure from James Madison.

The Cajuns will look to keep the momentum rolling when the series continues Friday at 3 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+ and can listen on KPEL 96.5 and the Varsity Network app.