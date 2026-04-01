LAKE CHARLES, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - A late push gave the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns a chance, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome in a 10-7 midweek loss to McNeese on Tuesday at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Cajuns Faced a Mountainous Deficit

Louisiana found itself in a deep hole early as McNeese built a seemingly insurmountable 10-1 lead through six innings. The Cowboys did most of their damage behind Hayden Stringfellow who drove in six runs on two solo home runs along with a grand slam in the sixth inning. Bryce Fontenot also added a two-run homer in the second to help McNeese seize momentum early.

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Cajuns Mounted Comeback Against McNeese

Despite the lopsided score, the Cajuns didn’t go quietly. Louisiana erupted for six runs in the seventh inning, marking its biggest offensive frame of the season. It took patience at the plate, but the Cajuns capitalized on a fielding error and drew four bases-loaded walks along with a hit batter to pile on five unearned runs with two outs.

Cajuns Offensive and Defensive Recap

Lee Amedee led the Cajuns offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBI while extending his hitting streak to nine games. Colt Brown added an RBI and reached base multiple times with three walks, and Donovan LaSalle chipped in with a double in his return to Lake Charles.

On the mound, JR Tollett (4-2) took the loss after allowing six runs over four innings, while Hayden Pearson provided a bright spot with two hitless innings in relief.

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What’s Next: Sun Belt Road Test

Louisiana get back to action in Sun Belt play this weekend with a road series at James Madison.

Ragin Cajuns/JMU Series Schedule

Thursday, April 2 - 5:00 PM CT

Friday, April 3 - 3:00 PM CT

Saturday, April 4 - 10:00 AM CT

How to Listen / Watch

Radio: KPEL-FM 96.5 (local Lafayette broadcast)

Streaming Audio: Varsity Network app

TV/Streaming: ESPN+