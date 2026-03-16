LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - As the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball comes home this weekend, they’ll be looking to bounce back after dropping their Sun Belt-opening series on the road against the Golden Eagles of Southern Miss. It's been four weeks since the Cajuns have played at home with the recent stretch of road games, and it will be great to head back to the familiar territory of Lamson Park.

Cajuns vs. Southern Miss Recap

Louisiana lost the series in Hattiesburg (1-2), struggling to find consistency across the three-game set. The Cajuns started off the series with a 6-1 loss on Friday, with defensive miscues and timely hitting by Southern Miss setting the tone early. The Cajuns responded in a big way Saturday, with a 9-1 run-rule victory behind a breakout performance from Brooke Otto, who drove in five runs, while Bethaney Noble delivered a steady outing in the circle.

However, the rubber match on Sunday swung heavily back in Southern Miss’ favor. Despite an early home run from Haley Hart, the Golden Eagles responded quickly and pulled away for a 9-1 run-rule win to take the series. As a result, Louisiana drops to 17-12 overall and 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Now, the focus shifts to a key home series against Texas State Bobcats softball at Lamson Park.

Cajuns Softball vs. Texas State (March 20–22)

Friday, March 20 - First Pitch at 6:00pm

Saturday, March 21 - First Pitch at 2:00pm

Sunday, March 22 - First Pitch at 1:00pm

With conference play just getting underway, this weekend presents an early opportunity for the Cajuns to reset, defend their home field, and climb back in the Sun Belt standings.