(103.3 The GOAT) - Every once in a while in baseball, you run into a team that just can’t miss. That was Texas State this weekend. And on Sunday, it felt like anything the Bobcats put in the air had a chance to leave the yard as No. 25 Louisiana fell 16-6 at Bobcat Ballpark, completing a tough three-game Sun Belt sweep. I don’t care who you are - if a team hits eight home runs in one game, you’re probably not walking out with a win.

When It Rains, It Pours (and Then It Leaves the Yard)

Texas State didn’t just beat Louisiana - they overwhelmed them. It started in the second inning with a solo shot from Ethan Farris and a two-run blast from Jackson Cotton. Manageable at 3-0, until the third inning happened.

That’s where things got out of hand in a hurry. Three straight home runs. Blink-and-you-miss-it type stuff. Suddenly it’s 8-0, and you’re chasing the game before you can even settle in.

By the fourth inning, it had ballooned to 11-1, and the Bobcats just kept piling on. Sixteen hits. Eight homers. Runs in five of six innings. That’s a nightmare line if you’re on the other side of it.

Cajuns Show Some Fight (But Hole Was Too Deep)

To Louisiana’s credit, they didn’t pack it in - and that matters over the course of a long season. Drew Markle got the Cajuns on the board in the fourth, and they chipped away a bit in the fifth with RBI singles from Josh Lim and Colt Brown.

Then came a little excitement in the sixth. Steven Spalitta came off the bench and launched a two-run homer, and right after that, Jayce LaCava picked up his first hit in a Cajuns uniform with an RBI knock. It wasn't enough to flip the game, but it’s the kind of response you want to see when things aren’t going your way.

One of Those Days on the Mound

JR Tollett got the start and took the loss, giving up 11 runs in three innings as Texas State’s lineup stayed red hot. There were at least a couple positives out of the bullpen - Hayden Pearson gave Louisiana a clean inning, and Cowan Alfonso punched out two in limited work - but this one was decided early.

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Next Games for the Cajuns

As the late Tony Robichaux once said, "Nothing is either good or bad. It's how you respond that makes it good or bad." The Cajuns (16-8, 2-4 SBC) are too good not to respond, and the best thing they can do is get back to Lafayette and settle in at “The Tigue.”

Read More: The Best Robe-isms from Tony Robichaux

It starts Tuesday with Southeastern Louisiana coming to town for the beginning of a four-game homestand, followed by a weekend Sun Belt series against ULM. And if you’ve been around this program long enough, you know this - this team usually plays a little different when it’s back home in front of that crowd.

Game Details: Louisiana vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

First Pitch: 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park

Streaming: ESPN+ (subject to change)

Radio: 103.3 The GOAT, Cajuns Radio Network

Tickets: Via RaginCajuns.com Site (click here)

What's Next

The keys now? Short term memory regarding last weekend, and don’t let one bad weekend turn into two. Because conference play has a way of evening out, and the Cajuns are going to balance things out before it’s all said and done.