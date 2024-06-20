UPDATE: Multiple reports are confirming that Gerry Glasco is indeed accepting the head coach position for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Social media has been buzzing around reports that Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head softball coach Gerry Glasco is being offered the Texas Tech head coaching position.

There has been no official word from the university regarding this offer or Glasco's leaving.

Rounding Third Softball reported on X that Glasco is indeed taking the job.

However, several other media outlets are reporting that a decision has not been made yet and Glasco's answer will be coming today.

The Acadiana Advocate mentioned that a noon deadline on Thursday, June 20th had been set.

If Glasco does take the job, Texas Tech will likely be forking over some decent money for his buyout.

Glasco received a contract extension from UL back in August of 2023 that brought his new contract through the 2028 season.

Glasco just wrapped up his seventh season at the helm of UL. Overall, he has a record of 302-88.

In 2024, the Cajuns were 45-19 overall and 22-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns also hosted a regional for the first time in Glasco's tenure in Lafayette. However, the Cajuns were ousted by Baylor in the championship game.

Gerry Glasco Photo by Brad Puckett/Courtesy of Sun Belt Sports loading...

In 2023, Glasco led the Cajuns to the super regionals for the first time in his tenure. UL were swept in that series by the #5 ranked Washington Huskies.

Texas Tech is on the hunt for a new leader because head coach Craig Snider left for Tennessee on June 9. Snider was the head coach there the past two seasons.

Ironically, this came shortly after former UL assistant coaches Chris and Kate Malveaux left Tennesse to become co-head coaches at Auburn.

Texas Tech went 29-21 overall this past season but only 8-16 in conference play. They did not make the NCAA tournament.

More on this developing story as we get a confirmation either way today.