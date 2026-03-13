LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The path for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football in 2026 is officially set. The Sun Belt Conference released the full football schedule Friday, highlighting a season that features several exciting home matchups and a long-awaited conference showdown with an in-state rival.

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All Cajuns Games on Saturday Again

For the third straight season, all six Cajuns home games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will be played on Saturdays, giving fans plenty of opportunities to pack the stands in Lafayette.

The Return of an In-State Rival with La Tech

The schedule also includes a notable road trip to face Louisiana Tech Bulldogs football in Ruston. The October 10 game will be the first conference meeting between the teams since 1995, adding more drama to one of the state’s longtime football rivalries. Thanks to Playstation, here's what the game could look like this year (new stadium included):

Cajuns Facing Tough Non-Conference Challenge

Louisiana’s non-conference slate also features a major national matchup against USC Trojans football in Los Angeles before the Cajuns settle into their Sun Belt schedule.

Read More: Inside Look at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three games are expected to be announced in late May, while the remaining game times will be determined throughout the season.

2026 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Schedule - (all times TBA)

Sept. 5 – Lamar

Sept. 12 – at USC

Sept. 19 – UAB

Sept. 26 – at Charlotte

Oct. 3 – Arkansas State*

Oct. 10 – at Louisiana Tech*

Oct. 17 – Troy*

Oct. 24 – at Southern Miss*

Oct. 31 – Open Date

Nov. 7 – South Alabama*

Nov. 12 – at ULM* (Thursday)

Nov. 21 – Coastal Carolina*

Nov. 28 – at Georgia State*

* Denotes Sun Belt Conference game

Fans can stay connected with Cajuns football updates through the official #GeauxCajuns mobile app and the program’s social media channels throughout the season.