The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team learned their 2024 postseason fate this evening and Coach Gerry Glasco's squad has earned one of the top 16 seeds and will be hosting a Regional at Lamson Park.
STATESBORO, Ga. – The No. 22-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its final Sun Belt Conference road trip of the regular season when it faces Georgia Southern in a three-game series beginning Friday at J.I. Clements Stadium.
First p...
However, while the Dash Coffee crew came up with creative ways to drive business, like offering a 'Bagel of the Month', a seasonal menu, and one the largest selections of sugar-free flavor options, it wasn't enough to keep their doors open.
To be honest, we weren't sure if he would actually go through with it and eat the nutria, but after seeing the amazing they did cooking it down into a delicious looking stew, there was no way the guy couldn't at least try it.
(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The No. 17-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens a three-game Sun Belt Conference series beginning on Friday when it hosts league rival Southern Miss at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.
The series sta...