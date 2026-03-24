LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are back home Tuesday night, opening a four-game homestand with an in-state matchup against Southeastern Louisiana at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m., and it’s one of those midweek games that quietly carries a little extra juice, especially after this most recent weekend.

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Cajuns Look to Bounce Back at Home

Louisiana (16-8) comes into the matchup looking to reset after a tough Sun Belt series loss at Texas State over the weekend. That said, this team has been solid in midweek games, with a perfect 6-0 record so far this season, including wins over Power Five competition like Houston.

It’s been a consistent theme with this group. When the schedule shifts away from conference play, they’ve taken care of business. Now they get that chance again, back in a familiar setting where they’ve historically had the edge.

Strong History in This In-State Rivalry

This isn’t just another midweek opponent. Southeastern Louisiana (13-11) is the defending Southland Conference Tournament champion, and the Lions have shown they can compete, including a recent shutout win over No. 8 Oklahoma. Still, Louisiana holds the all-time edge in the series, leading 86-76, and has been especially strong in Lafayette with a 50-28 record at home. These are the kinds of games that tend to feel a little different once you get into the later innings.

“Two-for-Tuesday” Concessions Special at The Tigue

Cajuns fans already know Tuesday nights at the ballpark come with a little extra value. Fans can take advantage of the “Two-for-Tuesday” promotion with:

Two-for-one tickets in select sections

$2 beers

$2 hot dogs

$2 popcorn

How to Listen

If you can’t make it out to Russo Park, you can still catch all the action:

Radio: KPEL-FM 96.5

Streaming: Varsity Network App

First Pitch: 6:00pm

What’s Next for the Cajuns

This game kicks off a busy stretch at home. Louisiana will stay at The Tigue this weekend for a three-game Sun Belt series against ULM before wrapping up the homestand. For the Cajuns, sitting inside the top 20 of the RPI and navigating one of the tougher schedules in the country, this is the kind of stretch that can shape the next phase of the season.