LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball is set to celebrate one of the most decorated players in program history as Jonathan Lucroy will have his No. 21 jersey retired on Saturday, May 2, at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

A Special Day at Russo Park on May 2nd

The ceremony will take place as part of Alumni Weekend, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. against Georgia State Panthers baseball. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as a pregame ceremony will officially honor Lucroy’s legacy and cement his place among the program’s all-time greats.

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The day has officially been designated as Jonathan Lucroy Day, adding even more significance to the celebration. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative replica jersey, making it one of the more anticipated promotional events of the season in Lafayette.

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With the honor, Lucroy becomes just the third player in program history to have his jersey retired, joining legendary head coach Tony Robichaux and former Cy Young winner Ron Guidry.

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One of the Greatest to Wear the Cajuns Baseball Uniform

Lucroy’s impact at Louisiana from 2005–07 still stands among the best in program history. He finished his collegiate career with a .356 batting average and remains the school’s all-time leader in doubles (54), RBI (184), and total bases (414).

A Freshman All-American in 2005 and a two-time All-Sun Belt selection, Lucroy capped his college career with a then single-season record of 174 total bases in 2007.

He carried that success into a 12-year MLB career, earning All-Star honors twice and becoming one of the league’s top defensive catchers. His standout 2014 season included a .301 average and a record-setting 53 doubles by a catcher.

From Lafayette to the Major Leagues and now into program immortality, Lucroy’s No. 21 will forever be part of Cajuns baseball history.