TROY, Ala. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team’s run in the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament came to a disappointing end on Friday, May 9, as Coastal Carolina delivered a decisive 6-1 blow in the semifinal matchup at the Troy Softball Complex in Troy, Alabama.

After holding the Chanticleers to a single run through the first three innings, the Cajuns found themselves on the receiving end of a fourth-inning surge that all but sealed their fate. Coastal's bats came alive in the top of the fourth, stringing together four extra-base hits, including a double, a triple, and a pair of run-scoring singles to put five runs on the board. The offensive explosion stretched the Chanticleers' lead to 6-0 and left the Cajuns searching for answers.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana freshman pitcher Mallory Wheeler started the game strong, allowing just two runs across the first three innings. However, Coastal’s offensive breakout in the fourth inning ended her day.

Relief pitcher Sam Ryan stepped in and managed to slow down the Chanticleers, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings and keeping the Cajuns within striking distance. Ryan allowed just three hits, struck out one, and provided a much-needed boost in the circle.

Offensively, the Ragin' Cajuns struggled to generate momentum against Coastal starter Nicolette Picone, who delivered a dominant performance. Picone scattered four hits across seven innings while allowing just one run.

The lone bright spot for Louisiana came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Sam Roe delivered a clutch two-out RBI single to break up the shutout, scoring Mia Liscano and preventing the Cajuns from being blanked.

Emily Smith extended her hitting streak to nine games with a single in the fourth inning, continuing a solid run of form in the tournament. Roe’s sixth-inning RBI marked her third of the SBC Championship, tying her for the team lead in the tournament.

Despite the loss, the Ragin' Cajuns wrapped up a season marked by ups and downs with a 29-25 record, falling just one game short of their 11th consecutive trip to the SBC Championship Game.