LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're getting into the final stretch of the regular season, and high school football is heating up across Louisiana - despite the temperatures cooling down.

Big games this week include a district match-up between two unbeaten teams in Vermilion Catholic and Ascension Episcopal, an in-parish district game between Acadiana and Lafayette, and a shot at redemption for both Notre Dame and Lafayette Christian as both teams meet up to try and get past the rough start they had this season.

Whether it’s a heated rivalry game or a team looking to bounce back from tough losses, this is the point in the season where things start to take shape. Every game feels bigger, every touchdown matters more, and each team is hoping to make a statement as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

With the weather finally cooperating, expect fans to show up in full force—bundled in hoodies, sipping hot cocoa, and reveling in the joys of fall football in Louisiana. Whether you’re heading out to your local stadium or checking scores from afar, Week 7 promises to be filled with excitement, passion, and unforgettable moments under the Friday night lights.

Thursday Night Games Winners will be in bold. Breaux Bridge 12

Northside 35 Westgate 59

Rayne 14 Northwest 38

Church Point 13 Pine Prairie 12

Crowley 44 Westlake 27

Iota 28 Highland 0

Ascension Episcopal (6-0)

Vermilion Catholic (6-0)

Vermilion Catholic (6-0)

Cecilia (4-2)

Acadiana (5-1) Sam Houston (4-2)

Carencro (2-4) Notre Dame (3-3)

Lafayette Christian (2-4) Southside (4-1)

Sulphur (3-3) Lafayette Renaissance (5-1)

Welsh (4-2) Barbe (3-3)

New Iberia (3-3)

LaGrange (5-1)

Eunice (0-6)

Opelousas (2-3)

Livonia (1-5)

Franklinton (5-1)

Abbeville (0-6)

Berwick (2-3)

Erath (5-1)

Southern Lab (3-2)

Kaplan (4-1)

St. Martinville (1-5)

Jeanerette (5-0)

Catholic-NI (5-1)

Delcambre (3-3)

Loreauville (1-4)

Houma Christian (2-3)

Opelousas Catholic (4-2)

North Central (1-5)

Sacred Heart (4-2)

St. Edmund (6-0)

Port Barre (1-5)

Westminster (4-2)

Gueydan (1-5)

Thrive (0-6)