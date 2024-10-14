LSU Fined $250,000 After Fans Storm Field, Money Goes to Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers knocked off the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday in dramatic overtime fashion by a final of 29-26. And right after the game-winning touchdown was scored, fans immediately rushed the field for a huge celebration.

Well, that as we know these days, will cost an institution.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday that LSU would be fined $250,000 as a result of the fans storming the field during the Homecoming win over Ole Miss.

A new policy adopted back in the spring of 2023 by the SEC says that the school should limit access to the field to official personnel only.

"For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area," the policy reads in part.

Ole Miss v LSU Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images loading...

Penalties range from $100,000 for the first offense, $250,000 for a second offense, and $500,000 for third and subsequent offenses, the SEC said.

The first penalty against LSU under the policy revision occurred following the men's basketball team's 75-74 win over Kentucky in February. LSU fans took to the Pete Mavarich Assembly Center's court following that upset win.

Here's the kicker of this latest fine -- the money goes to Ole Miss. The Rebels will be paid the fine due to the new policy, the SEC said on Sunday.

LSU fans have a history of storming the field. Here are some of the recent occurrences:

2022 - The Tigers defeated Ole Miss 45-20 and fans stormed the field. The school was fined $250,000 after that game.

2022 - A few weeks later, fans did the same thing after a thrilling 32-31 win over Alabama. The school was once again hit with a $250,000 fine.

2018 - LSU was fined in 2018 for storming the field after a win over Georgia.

The SEC has had a policy regarding fans storming the field since 2004. Financial penalties were increased in 2015 and again in 2023.