LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - As Week 7 of high school football kicks off across South Louisiana, the excitement on and off the field is at an all-time high.

The temperatures are finally starting to cool, bringing in the first real taste of fall. With that crisp breeze in the air, it’s the perfect setting for some classic Friday night football under the lights.

Across Acadiana, fans will pack the stands, ready to cheer on their local teams as district races heat up. The cool weather only adds to the electric atmosphere, making this week’s games even more enjoyable for players, students, and parents alike. Tailgates will fire up, marching bands will echo through the stadiums, and every snap of the ball will feel even more meaningful with postseason hopes on the line.

In Week 7, district battles intensify as teams fight for critical wins to secure playoff positions. One in-parish battle will be between district opponents Acadiana and Lafayette, with the Rams aiming to continue wrecking through the district and the Mighty Lions looking to stop the unstoppable force and pick up their first district win of the year.

Kaplan, meanwhile, will be taking on Southern Lab, a team that always puts a good product on the field. The Pirates hope their strength on the line will win the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

And, it's a meeting of two undefeated district rivals when Ascension Episcopal's Blue Gators head to Abbeville to take on the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles. It's a game that is sure to have serious district and playoff implications.

Whether it’s a heated rivalry game or a team looking to bounce back from tough losses, this is the point in the season where things start to take shape. Every game feels bigger, every touchdown matters more, and each team is hoping to make a statement as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

With the weather finally cooperating, expect fans to show up in full force—bundled in hoodies, sipping hot cocoa, and reveling in the joys of fall football in Louisiana. Whether you’re heading out to your local stadium or checking scores from afar, Week 7 promises to be filled with excitement, passion, and unforgettable moments under the Friday night lights.

Thursday Night Games Breaux Bridge (0-6) at Northside (2-4) Westgate (3-2) at Rayne (2-4) Northwest (4-2) at Church Point (4-2) Pine Prairie (1-5) at Crowley (4-2) Westlake (5-1) at Iota (5-1) Highland (0-6) at Westminster-LAF (5-1) Friday Night Games Lafayette (3-3) at Acadiana (5-1) Sam Houston (4-2) at Carencro (2-4) Notre Dame (3-3) at Lafayette Christian (2-4) Ascension (6-0) at Vermilion Catholic (6-0) Southside (4-1) at Sulphur (3-3) Lafayette Renaissance (5-1) at Welsh (4-2) Beau Chene (1-5) at Cecilia (4-2) Barbe (3-3) at New Iberia (3-3)

LaGrange (5-1) at Eunice (0-6)

Opelousas (2-3) at Livonia (1-5)

Franklinton (5-1) at Abbeville (0-6)

Berwick (2-3) at Erath (5-1)

Southern Lab (3-2) at Kaplan (4-1)

St. Martinville (1-5) at Jeanerette (5-0)

Catholic-NI (5-1) at Delcambre (3-3)

Loreauville (1-4) at Houma Christian (2-3)

Opelousas Catholic (4-2) at North Central (1-5)

Sacred Heart (4-2) at St. Edmund (6-0)

Port Barre (1-5) at Westminster (4-2)

Gueydan (1-5) at Thrive (0-6)