LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men's basketball team has been dealt a significant blow ahead of the 2024-25 Sun Belt Conference season. What initially looked like good news quickly turned sour, leaving fans and the team uncertain about what this season might hold.

When the Sun Belt Conference Preseason All-Sun Belt team was announced on Monday, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns standout post player Hosana Kitenge was voted by coaches as a first-team All-Sun Belt selection. This recognition seemed to set a positive tone for the season, with Kitenge expected to be a key player in the Cajuns' push for a strong conference run.

However, that excitement was short-lived. Shortly after receiving the honor, it was revealed that Kitenge has been officially declared out for the season due to an injury.

Kitenge started slow in his first season with the Ragin’ Cajuns a year ago, before really emerging as one of the league’s top inside scoring threats in Sun Belt play. During conference games, the 6-foot-8 native of Crawley, England averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. During the second semester, Kitenge scored double figures in all but one game. As a team, the Cajuns were picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt standings. Arkansas State as the overwhelming favorite with 12 of the 14 first-place votes.

This news comes as a huge blow to the Ragin’ Cajuns, as Kitenge was expected to be a major contributor to the team’s success this year.

Kitenge, a 6-foot-8 forward from Crawley, England, had a slow start in his first season with Louisiana but quickly became one of the top inside scoring threats in the Sun Belt Conference.

His physicality, size, and leadership on the court were expected to anchor Louisiana's game plan this season, especially against conference rivals. Kitenge’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, both offensively and defensively. His ability to dominate inside was a major reason why many believed the Ragin’ Cajuns could make a deep run in the Sun Belt tournament.

Kitenge made a statement on social media Monday.

"First off Gods plan is greater than any other," he said in the post. "In regards to my injury I appreciate the love and support I have received from Cajun Nation. Frankly my focus right now is on getting back 100% healthy to bring this town what I promised. I love y’all and I will be back stronger."

The Cajuns 24-25 Season

With Kitenge sidelined for the entire season, the Ragin’ Cajuns will have to quickly adapt. The team must now rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by the big man. Head coach Bob Marlin will need to lean heavily on his rotation, particularly younger players or transfers who may not have seen significant minutes last season.

Losing a player of Kitenge’s caliber not only affects Louisiana’s presence in the paint but also adds pressure to their outside shooters and ball handlers. Opponents may now adjust their game plans, knowing that the Ragin’ Cajuns have lost one of their primary inside threats. The team's depth and ability to adjust without Kitenge will be crucial to staying competitive in a tough Sun Belt Conference.

While Kitenge’s injury is a setback, the Ragin’ Cajuns have a solid program and a strong coaching staff that has navigated challenges before. Fans can still expect the team to compete, but the path to success in the 2024-25 season just became a lot more difficult.

For Louisiana basketball supporters, this season will test the team’s resilience. While it may take time to adjust without Kitenge, there’s hope that other players will rise to the occasion and fill the gap, keeping the Cajuns in the hunt for a successful season. All eyes will now be on who steps up in Kitenge’s absence and how the team adjusts to this unexpected loss.