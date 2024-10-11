Dates & Times Announced for 2024 Louisiana High School Football Championship Games

The Louisiana high school football season is officially through the halfway point and fans are looking forward to the second half of the season, including the heart of district play.

While coaches and players have their sights set on winning their district championship and finishing out the season strong, fans are looking at those power ratings and hoping their favorite team can make a nice run in the playoffs.

And when it comes to the postseason, every team has their eyes on the weekend of December 12-14, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. That is when the 2024 Prep Classic State Championship games will be played.

We finally know the complete schedule for those championship games. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has announced the particulars when it comes to the 2024 LHSAA Prep Classic.

Below is the complete 2024 LHSAA Prep Classic Schedule:

Thursday, December 12

12:00 pm - Division IV (Select)

3:30 pm - Division IV (Non-Select)

7:00 pm - Division III (Non-Select)

Friday, December 13

12:00 pm - Division II (Select)

3:30 pm - Division III (Select)

7:00 pm - Division II (Non-Select)

Saturday, December 14

12:00 pm - Division I (Select)

3:30 pm - Division I (Non-Select)