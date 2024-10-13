Cajuns Force Turnovers to Defeat App State

(Lafayette, LA) - Louisiana’s defense led the way to a 34-24 victory over Appalachian State by forcing five turnovers, including four in the fourth quarter, helping the Ragin' Cajuns score 21 points in the final period. Quarterback Ben Wooldridge threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, sealing the game with a 1-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter. Louisiana improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC).

The Ragin’ Cajuns defense shone, with Tyree Skipper and Tyrone Lewis Jr. each grabbing two interceptions. A pivotal moment came when Justin Agu returned a fumble 70 yards, setting up an unconventional score. Louisiana's center, Landon Burton, recovered a fumble in the end zone, extending their lead to 27-17. Head coach Michael Desormeaux praised his defense for stepping up on a night when the offense struggled.

Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares added to the team's success by making two field goals, including a 53-yarder in the third quarter, which gave the Cajuns a 20-17 lead. Almendares also tied the school record for most career field goals (53).

Appalachian State, recovering from last month’s Hurricane Helene, tied the game at 17-17 early in the second half after quarterback Joey Aguilar connected on a short touchdown pass. However, Louisiana quickly regained the lead and held off the Mountaineers' late push. Aguilar passed for 236 yards, and Kanye Roberts rushed for 148 yards for Appalachian State, but their efforts fell short due to crucial turnovers.

Late in the fourth quarter, with App State down by just 27-24, a key interception by Louisiana's Tyrone Lewis ended their comeback hopes. Wooldridge then completed a crucial fourth-down pass, leading to his game-clinching touchdown with just over a minute remaining.

Louisiana’s third straight win keeps them among the top teams in the SBC, tied with James Madison and ULM at 5-1. Up next, the Ragin’ Cajuns face Coastal Carolina on the road.