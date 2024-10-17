Cajuns Baseball to Face Sam Houston, LSU in Fall Schedule

(Lafayette, LA) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team, reigning Sun Belt Conference champions, has revealed its 2024 Fall Exhibition schedule. After a stellar 2023 season, where the team posted an impressive 42-20 record, the Ragin' Cajuns are gearing up for a strong start to their upcoming campaign with two highly anticipated exhibition matchups against Sam Houston and LSU.

The first game on the schedule will see the Ragin’ Cajuns hit the road, traveling to Huntsville, Texas, for a showdown against Sam Houston on Saturday, November 4. The 12 p.m. contest will take place at Don Sanders Stadium, a venue that will provide a true test for Louisiana early in the offseason. Sam Houston is expected to offer solid competition, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns a chance to test their mettle before the regular season kicks off next spring.

Louisiana’s fall exhibition slate will then conclude with a high-profile matchup against powerhouse LSU on Sunday, November 10. The game, set to take place at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, promises to draw in fans from across the state. With LSU consistently regarded as one of the top baseball programs in the country, this exhibition game will serve as a crucial measuring stick for the Ragin’ Cajuns as they prepare to defend their Sun Belt title.

Tickets for the LSU game are already on sale for $10, with proceeds benefiting the Baseball Diamond Club. Fans eager to catch the action in person are encouraged to secure their seats early, as all tickets are general admission.

As Louisiana prepares for its exhibition matchups, anticipation for the 2025 regular season is building. The full schedule, which will feature 34 home games, is set to be released later this month. Season ticket renewals are currently underway, with the deadline set for October 30. Fans are urged to act quickly to ensure they don't miss out on another exciting season of Ragin’ Cajuns baseball.

Supporters can also invest in the program’s future by contributing to the Krewe Allons NIL Collective, which supports student-athletes in the program.

For more updates on the team and the upcoming season, fans are encouraged to stay connected through social media and the official Ragin’ Cajuns website, as well as the #GeauxCajuns app available on iOS and Android platforms.

This exhibition schedule sets the stage for another thrilling season as the Ragin’ Cajuns look to build on last year's success and continue their winning tradition.