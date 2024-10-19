ABBEVILLE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - A high school football game in Abbeville, Louisiana, was cut short Friday night after coaches overheard a disturbing threat from a fan in the stands.

The fan reportedly said they were going to “get a gun,” prompting officials to end the game early to protect the safety of players, coaches, and spectators.

The game, which was Abbeville's homecoming game, was called off late in the second half as the Wildcats were down 50-12. According to the Abbeville Meridional, the male who made the comment had been involved in a shoving incident with another fan who was sitting in the front row of the stands.

“There was a group of kids in the stands who heard that a guy was going get a gun,” Abbeville head coach Jonathan Zenon said. “We decided to end it.”

The incident cut the game short about halfway through the fourth quarter.

Swift Action by Law Enforcement and Abbeville Coaches

After the threat was reported, coaches, referees, and law enforcement acted quickly to ensure everyone at the stadium remained safe. Players from both Abbeville and Franklinton were immediately escorted off the field, and spectators were asked to leave the stadium calmly.

Witnesses said that police officers responded to the scene, though it is unclear whether the individual responsible for the threat was identified or taken into custody.

Shades of 2022

The Meridional noted that Friday night's incident was almost two years to the day after shots were fired outside of an Abbeville High game, which ended the game early and forced the weekend's homecoming activities to be canceled.

Abbeville ended the night 0-7 on the season. They will take on Kaplan in Week 8 in their district opener.