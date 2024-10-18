The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team heads into the second half of its 2024 season with a highly anticipated matchup against Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The Sun Belt Conference rivals will face off in a nationally televised game, kicking off at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on ESPNU.

Louisiana (5-1, 2-0 SBC) is riding high after a three-game win streak, most recently defeating App State 34-24 at Cajun Field. Ben Wooldridge led the charge with two touchdown passes and a rushing score, helping the Ragin’ Cajuns maintain their unbeaten conference record. They’re now one of four teams in the Sun Belt Conference without a loss in league play, joining James Madison, ULM, and Texas State.

The Cajuns’ defense was also dominant, forcing five turnovers against App State, including four interceptions, a feat the team hadn’t accomplished since 2010. Tyree Skipper and Tyrone Lewis Jr. each snagged two picks, while kicker Kenneth Almendares tied the school’s all-time longest field goal record with a 53-yard boot.

This game marks the fourth meeting between Louisiana and Coastal Carolina (4-2, 1-1 SBC), with Louisiana winning the previous encounter in Conway 48-7 back in 2019. The all-time series favors Coastal Carolina 2-1, but Louisiana is eager to add another win, especially as they chase their first four-game winning streak since 2021.

A victory would give Louisiana a 6-1 overall record and keep them unbeaten in conference play. It would also improve their road record to 4-0 this season and mark head coach Michael Desormeaux’s 19th career win, tying him for 12th in school history.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ next home game will be against Arkansas State on November 9. Tickets for that game, along with remaining home games, are available now starting at $15 through the Ragin’ Cajuns official website.

Fans can follow the action on Saturday via the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network or tune in to ESPNU. Stay connected with Louisiana football through the official social media channels or by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app.

Game Information: