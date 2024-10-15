LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Comeaux Spartans and North Vermilion Patriots will be sitting out Week 7 after a post-game brawl erupted in Maurice on Friday night.

During the traditional post-game handshake, multiple fights erupted on the field as law enforcement, staff, and coaches tried to break up the violence.

According to multiple reports, the initial altercation was started due to a TikTok trend.

Both The Advocate and The Abbeville Meridional reported that the fight appeared to have started when a North Vermilion player out of uniform waved a towel at Comeaux players and, apparently, whipped one or more of them.

The TikTok trend, referred to as "BTA", is all about players lightly whipping their opponents during the post-game handshake after they've won. However, the act appears to have set off the initial fight that spiraled out of control.

All video and evidence was submitted to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, which investigated and handed down its punishment for both schools on Tuesday.

Comeaux will forfeit its game against St. Thomas More this week, extending its record to 0-7 on the season. North Vermilion will forfeit its game against Teurlings, making its record 2-5. This week was Teurlings' homecoming game.

It may not be the only punishment handed out for the brawl. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish School Board told KLFY that are "actively gathering information on the incident to determine the root cause of the fight as disciplinary actions may follow."

A North Vermilion student was injured in the fight and taken to a local hospital. Another was treated at the scene.