Scoreboard: Week 6 High School Football Scores Across South Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's Friday night in Acadiana, and the excitement is palpable. While great games are taking place all over the state, there's something special about the energy here in South Louisiana.
The passion for football runs deep, and tonight's matchups promise to be fierce battles. The crowds are buzzing, the stands are packed, and the air is thick with anticipation. While teams in other parts of the state are playing hard, few places can match the intensity found on these fields. Here, it's not just a game—it's a way of life.
READ MORE: This Week’s Top 4 Must-Watch High School Football Games in South Louisiana
The players leave everything on the field, knowing that victory is earned through grit, determination, and heart. From the roar of the fans to the spirit of the athletes, Friday night in Acadiana is an experience unlike any other. This is where football traditions are born and legends are made.
Here are your scores from this weekend's contests. Winners will be in bold, and locally broadcast games will have links attached so you can listen live.
Thursday’s Games
Winners will be in bold.
Opelousas 26
Natchitoches Central 18
Erath 30
DeQuincy 28
Catholic-NI 42
Franklin 0
Kaplan 55
Patterson 20
Friday’s Games
Winners will be in bold.
Vermilion Catholic 56
Highland Baptist 0
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1
Teurlings 49
Rayne 13
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL
Ascension Episcopal 49
Gueydan 0
Listen live on Talk Radio 960
Cecilia 56
Breaux Bridge 18
Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT
Acadiana 48
Barbe 7
Lafayette 21
Carencro 28
Sulphur 28
New Iberia 21
Southside 46
Sam Houston 21
Comeaux (0-5)
North Vermilion (1-4)
St. Thomas More 51
Northside 0
LCA 34
Lafayette Renaissance 19
Westgate 22
St. Martinville 6
Livonia 39
Beau Chene 0
Church Point 55
Pine Prairie 0
Crowley 19
Iota 49
DeRidder 35
Eunice 13
Ville Platte 0
Northwest 42
Abbeville 34
Mamou 32
Lake Arthur 6
Notre Dame 42
Loreauville 58
Delcambre 0
North Central 6
Catholic-PC 62
Opelousas Catholic 25
Westminster 36
Berchmans 14
St. Edmund 49
Vinton 14
Westminster-LAF 20
10 Must-Have Tailgate Foods for South Louisiana Football
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham