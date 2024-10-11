Scoreboard: Week 6 High School Football Scores Across South Louisiana

Scoreboard: Week 6 High School Football Scores Across South Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's Friday night in Acadiana, and the excitement is palpable. While great games are taking place all over the state, there's something special about the energy here in South Louisiana.

The passion for football runs deep, and tonight's matchups promise to be fierce battles. The crowds are buzzing, the stands are packed, and the air is thick with anticipation. While teams in other parts of the state are playing hard, few places can match the intensity found on these fields. Here, it's not just a game—it's a way of life.

The players leave everything on the field, knowing that victory is earned through grit, determination, and heart. From the roar of the fans to the spirit of the athletes, Friday night in Acadiana is an experience unlike any other. This is where football traditions are born and legends are made.

Here are your scores from this weekend's contests. Winners will be in bold, and locally broadcast games will have links attached so you can listen live.

Thursday’s Games

Winners will be in bold.

Opelousas 26
Natchitoches Central 18

Erath 30
DeQuincy 28

Catholic-NI 42
Franklin 0

Kaplan 55
Patterson 20

Friday’s Games

Winners will be in bold.

Vermilion Catholic 56
Highland Baptist 0
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1

Teurlings 49
Rayne 13
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL

Ascension Episcopal 49
Gueydan 0
Listen live on Talk Radio 960

Cecilia 56
Breaux Bridge 18
Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT

Acadiana 48
Barbe 7

Lafayette 21
Carencro 28

Sulphur 28
New Iberia 21

Southside 46
Sam Houston 21

Comeaux (0-5)
North Vermilion (1-4)

St. Thomas More 51
Northside 0

LCA 34
Lafayette Renaissance 19

Westgate 22
St. Martinville 6

Livonia 39
Beau Chene 0

Church Point 55
Pine Prairie 0

Crowley 19
Iota 49

DeRidder 35
Eunice 13

Ville Platte 0
Northwest 42

Abbeville 34
Mamou 32

Lake Arthur 6
Notre Dame 42

Loreauville 58
Delcambre 0

North Central 6
Catholic-PC 62

Opelousas Catholic 25
Westminster 36

Berchmans 14
St. Edmund 49

Vinton 14
Westminster-LAF 20

