LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's Friday night in Acadiana, and the excitement is palpable. While great games are taking place all over the state, there's something special about the energy here in South Louisiana.

The passion for football runs deep, and tonight's matchups promise to be fierce battles. The crowds are buzzing, the stands are packed, and the air is thick with anticipation. While teams in other parts of the state are playing hard, few places can match the intensity found on these fields. Here, it's not just a game—it's a way of life.

The players leave everything on the field, knowing that victory is earned through grit, determination, and heart. From the roar of the fans to the spirit of the athletes, Friday night in Acadiana is an experience unlike any other. This is where football traditions are born and legends are made.

Here are your scores from this weekend's contests. Winners will be in bold, and locally broadcast games will have links attached so you can listen live.

Thursday’s Games



Opelousas 26

Natchitoches Central 18

Erath 30

DeQuincy 28

Catholic-NI 42

Franklin 0

Kaplan 55

Patterson 20

Friday’s Games

Winners will be in bold.

Vermilion Catholic 56

Highland Baptist 0

Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1

Teurlings 49

Rayne 13

Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL

Ascension Episcopal 49

Gueydan 0

Listen live on Talk Radio 960

Cecilia 56

Breaux Bridge 18

Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT

Acadiana 48

Barbe 7

Lafayette 21

Carencro 28

Sulphur 28

New Iberia 21

Southside 46

Sam Houston 21

Comeaux (0-5)

North Vermilion (1-4)

St. Thomas More 51

Northside 0

LCA 34

Lafayette Renaissance 19

Westgate 22

St. Martinville 6

Livonia 39

Beau Chene 0

Church Point 55

Pine Prairie 0

Crowley 19

Iota 49

DeRidder 35

Eunice 13

Ville Platte 0

Northwest 42

Abbeville 34

Mamou 32

Lake Arthur 6

Notre Dame 42

Loreauville 58

Delcambre 0

North Central 6

Catholic-PC 62

Opelousas Catholic 25

Westminster 36

Berchmans 14

St. Edmund 49

Vinton 14

Westminster-LAF 20