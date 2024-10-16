The New Orleans Saints (2-4) are playing on Thursday Night Football this week as they host the Denver Broncos (3-3) at the Caesars Superdome.

This is a big game for the injury-riddled Saints as they look to break a four-game losing streak.

It'll also be the first time that Sean Payton will be on the visitors' sideline as head coach.

And it's no coincidence that the Saints' brass picked this as the week they would induct Drew Brees into the Saints Hall of Fame. That ceremony will take place during halftime of Thursday night's game.

Now, when it comes to watching the game on the small screen or listening to it on the radio, Thursday night games can be a little bit confusing.

So, here's all that pertinent information in case you want to suffer through enjoy this week's Broncos-Saints game.

When and Where

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 7:15 pm

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Saints on TV

You can watch this week's Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video. (Yes, that means you have to have an Amazon Prime membership.)

In New Orleans, the game will be shown locally on WDSU 6.

Announcers for the game will be Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter).

How to Listen to Broncos vs. Saints on Radio

In Acadiana, listen to the game on 97.3 The Dawg and 103.3 The Goat and Listen Live on each station's respective website and app.

The pre-game coverage on the New Orleans Saints Radio Network begins at 5:00 pm.

A reminder that due to NFL restrictions, the broadcast of the game itself is prohibited on local radio stations' streams. You can only catch the game over the air.