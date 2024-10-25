LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's Friday night in Acadiana as our area high school teams step onto the field for Week 8 of the prep football season.

At this point, several local teams are either undefeated or are on impressive win streaks, making this week potentially one of the most exciting yet.

Two of the biggest games of the week feature a state championship rematch in Opelousas, as the Tigers host the Cecilia Bulldogs, and at Acadiana High as Southside heads in for an in-parish district match-up between the top two teams in District 3-5A.

Opelousas may be holding a grudge as the team certainly remembers the fallout from their state championship bout with Cecilia - which ended in the LHSAA stripping their title in February before reinstating it in April. The Tigers blame Cecilia for the LHSAA investigation.

In the match-up between Acadiana and Southside, two powerful teams will battle it out on the line of scrimmage for dominance in what could potentially be a high-scoring game between two high-powered offensive squads.

Check out last week's scores to see how we got here.

And now, here is a look at scores across Acadiana:

Thursday's Games

Winners will be in bold.



Abbeville 0

Kaplan 44

Gueydan 0

Westminster-LAF 56

North Vermilion 7

Westgate 56

Notre Dame 16

Jennings 17

St. Edmund 22

Catholic-PC 26

Friday's Games

Winners will be in bold.

Opelousas Catholic 21

Vermilion Catholic 50

Cecilia 27

Opelousas 28

Ascension Episcopal 45

Highland Baptist 0

Southside 10

Acadiana 43

Breaux Bridge 56

Beau Chene 13

Catholic-NI 42

Loreauville 7

Comeaux 20

Northside 41

Crowley 25

Church Point 43

Erath

St. Martinville CANCELED

READ MORE: St. Martinville vs. Erath Game Will Not Be Made Up, Officials Vote After Fatal Shooting

Iota 42

Ville Platte 6

Iowa 48

Eunice 21

Lafayette 28

Barbe 38

Lafayette Renaissance 26

Lake Arthur 21

Mamou 6

Northwest 39

New Iberia 7

Sam Houston 42

North Central (1-6)

Sacred Heart (4-3)

Rayne 0

St. Thomas More 61

Sulphur 21

Carencro 26

Teurlings 28

East Ascension 14

Welsh 7

Lafayette Christian 43

West St. Mary 34

Delcambre 23

Westminster 50

Berchman's Academy 0