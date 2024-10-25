Week 8 High School Football Games Across South Louisiana: Full Schedule for This Weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's Friday night in Acadiana as our area high school teams step onto the field for Week 8 of the prep football season.

At this point, several local teams are either undefeated or are on impressive win streaks, making this week potentially one of the most exciting yet.

Two of the biggest games of the week feature a state championship rematch in Opelousas, as the Tigers host the Cecilia Bulldogs, and at Acadiana High as Southside heads in for an in-parish district match-up between the top two teams in District 3-5A.

Opelousas may be holding a grudge as the team certainly remembers the fallout from their state championship bout with Cecilia - which ended in the LHSAA stripping their title in February before reinstating it in April. The Tigers blame Cecilia for the LHSAA investigation.

In the match-up between Acadiana and Southside, two powerful teams will battle it out on the line of scrimmage for dominance in what could potentially be a high-scoring game between two high-powered offensive squads.

Check out last week's scores to see how we got here.

READ MORE: Week 7 High School Football Scores Across South Louisiana

And now, here is a look at scores across Acadiana:

Thursday's Games
Winners will be in bold.

Abbeville 0
Kaplan 44

Gueydan 0
Westminster-LAF 56

North Vermilion 7
Westgate 56

Notre Dame 16
Jennings 17

St. Edmund 22
Catholic-PC 26

Friday's Games
Winners will be in bold.

Opelousas Catholic 21
Vermilion Catholic 50
Cecilia 27
Opelousas 28
Ascension Episcopal 45
Highland Baptist 0
Southside 10
Acadiana 43

Breaux Bridge 56
Beau Chene 13

Catholic-NI 42
Loreauville 7

Comeaux 20
Northside 41

Crowley 25
Church Point 43

Erath 
St. Martinville CANCELED

READ MORE: St. Martinville vs. Erath Game Will Not Be Made Up, Officials Vote After Fatal Shooting

 

Iota 42
Ville Platte 6

Iowa 48
Eunice 21

Lafayette 28
Barbe 38

Lafayette Renaissance 26
Lake Arthur 21

Mamou 6
Northwest 39

New Iberia 7
Sam Houston 42

North Central (1-6)
Sacred Heart (4-3)

Rayne 0
St. Thomas More 61

Sulphur 21
Carencro 26

Teurlings 28
East Ascension 14

Welsh 7
Lafayette Christian 43

West St. Mary 34
Delcambre 23

Westminster 50
Berchman's Academy 0

