Week 8 High School Football Games Across South Louisiana: Full Schedule for This Weekend
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's Friday night in Acadiana as our area high school teams step onto the field for Week 8 of the prep football season.
At this point, several local teams are either undefeated or are on impressive win streaks, making this week potentially one of the most exciting yet.
Two of the biggest games of the week feature a state championship rematch in Opelousas, as the Tigers host the Cecilia Bulldogs, and at Acadiana High as Southside heads in for an in-parish district match-up between the top two teams in District 3-5A.
Opelousas may be holding a grudge as the team certainly remembers the fallout from their state championship bout with Cecilia - which ended in the LHSAA stripping their title in February before reinstating it in April. The Tigers blame Cecilia for the LHSAA investigation.
In the match-up between Acadiana and Southside, two powerful teams will battle it out on the line of scrimmage for dominance in what could potentially be a high-scoring game between two high-powered offensive squads.
And now, here is a look at scores across Acadiana:
Thursday's Games
Winners will be in bold.
Abbeville 0
Kaplan 44
Gueydan 0
Westminster-LAF 56
North Vermilion 7
Westgate 56
Notre Dame 16
Jennings 17
St. Edmund 22
Catholic-PC 26
Friday's Games
Winners will be in bold.
Opelousas Catholic 21
Vermilion Catholic 50
Cecilia 27
Opelousas 28
Ascension Episcopal 45
Highland Baptist 0
Southside 10
Acadiana 43
Breaux Bridge 56
Beau Chene 13
Catholic-NI 42
Loreauville 7
Comeaux 20
Northside 41
Crowley 25
Church Point 43
Erath
St. Martinville CANCELED
Iota 42
Ville Platte 6
Iowa 48
Eunice 21
Lafayette 28
Barbe 38
Lafayette Renaissance 26
Lake Arthur 21
Mamou 6
Northwest 39
New Iberia 7
Sam Houston 42
North Central (1-6)
Sacred Heart (4-3)
Rayne 0
St. Thomas More 61
Sulphur 21
Carencro 26
Teurlings 28
East Ascension 14
Welsh 7
Lafayette Christian 43
West St. Mary 34
Delcambre 23
Westminster 50
Berchman's Academy 0
