DONALDSONVILLE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - Records were made to be broken, but two single-season rushing records were shattered by a Louisiana high school running back. And he still has one game left to play.

Get our free mobile app

Record-Breaking Stats by the Numbers

Ascension Catholic senior running back Trevin Simon has set the state records for rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season ahead of his team's state championship game this Friday in New Orleans. Simon has rushed for 3,765 yards and has added 57 touchdowns.

How Simon Compared to Previous Record Holder

Simon shattered both records previously held by Leesville's Xavier Ford, who in 2024 rushed for 3,467 yards and scored 52 touchdowns.

READ MORE: Acadiana Schools Shut Out of State Football Finals for First Time in 31 Years

What’s Next: State Title Game & 4,000-Yard Chase

As we mentioned, Simon will be able to further pad those stats as his team will play in Friday's LHSAA Division IV Select championship game against Riverside Academy. That game will be played at 8:00 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome.

Rising Challenge: Facing Riverside Academy’s Defense

Simon will have a tough task against a Rebels defensive unit that has only given up a total of 134 points on the season (10.3 points per game) through 13 games.

However, if Simon can rush for at least 235 yards, he would topple the 4,000-yard mark on the season. According to the record books of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), only seven other high school football running backs have ever rushed for 4,000 yards in a single season.