The high school football season is winding down as later this week teams from across the state will compete in the semifinals, with a berth to the 2025 LHSAA Prep Classic in New Orleans on the line.

How Many Acadiana Teams Are Still Alive in the Playoffs?

The quarterfinal round saw a dozen Acadiana area teams in action. By the end of last Friday night, only five of those teams were still alive in the playoffs.

The Biggest Quarterfinal Upset

The biggest disappointment came with Division I Select's #2-seeded Teurlings Catholic falling at home to #7 John Curtis by a final of 21-7. That was the first loss of the season for the Rebels and the second year in a row the Patriots knocked off the Rebels in Lafayette.

The Rest of the Acadiana Teams Bounced Last Week

Other Acadiana teams to fall in the quarterfinal round included Southside, Catholic High - New Iberia, Lafayette Renaissance Charter, St. Edmund, Cecilia, and Loreauville.

But, as we mentioned earlier, there are still several teams from our area that have really good chances to advance to their respective division's championship game at the Caesars Superdome over the weekend of December 11-13, 2025.

Full LHSAA Semifinal Bracket

Here are the semifinal round matchups, with Acadiana area schools in bold:

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

#13 Zachary vs. #1 Ruston

#14 Ouachita Parish vs. #2 Neville

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

#5 Plaquemine vs. #1 North DeSoto

#3 Belle Chasse vs. #2 Iowa

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

#12 Union Parish vs. #1 Jena

#3 St. James vs. #2 Sterlington

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

#4 Jeanerette vs. #1 Haynesville

#3 South Plaquemines vs. #2 Mangham

DIVISION I SELECT

#4 Catholic - B.R. vs. #1 Edna Karr

#7 John Curtis Christian vs. #3 St. Augustine

DIVISION II SELECT

#4 University Lab vs. #1 St. Charles

#7 Archbishop Shaw vs. #6 Vandebilt Catholic

DIVISION III SELECT

#5 Dunham vs. #1 Lafayette Christian

#6 Calvary Baptist vs. #2 Notre Dame

DIVISION IV SELECT

#5 Ascension Catholic vs. #1 Westminster Christian

#6 Ascension Episcopal vs. #2 Riverside Academy