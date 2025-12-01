Five Acadiana Teams Advance to LHSAA Football Semifinals
(103.3 The Goat) - The high school football season is winding down as later this week teams from across the state will compete in the semifinals, with a berth to the 2025 LHSAA Prep Classic in New Orleans on the line.
How Many Acadiana Teams Are Still Alive in the Playoffs?
The quarterfinal round saw a dozen Acadiana area teams in action. By the end of last Friday night, only five of those teams were still alive in the playoffs.
READ MORE: Louisiana High School Quarterfinals Scoreboard
The Biggest Quarterfinal Upset
The biggest disappointment came with Division I Select's #2-seeded Teurlings Catholic falling at home to #7 John Curtis by a final of 21-7. That was the first loss of the season for the Rebels and the second year in a row the Patriots knocked off the Rebels in Lafayette.
The Rest of the Acadiana Teams Bounced Last Week
Other Acadiana teams to fall in the quarterfinal round included Southside, Catholic High - New Iberia, Lafayette Renaissance Charter, St. Edmund, Cecilia, and Loreauville.
But, as we mentioned earlier, there are still several teams from our area that have really good chances to advance to their respective division's championship game at the Caesars Superdome over the weekend of December 11-13, 2025.
Full LHSAA Semifinal Bracket
Here are the semifinal round matchups, with Acadiana area schools in bold:
#13 Zachary vs. #1 Ruston
#14 Ouachita Parish vs. #2 Neville
#5 Plaquemine vs. #1 North DeSoto
#3 Belle Chasse vs. #2 Iowa
#12 Union Parish vs. #1 Jena
#3 St. James vs. #2 Sterlington
#4 Jeanerette vs. #1 Haynesville
#3 South Plaquemines vs. #2 Mangham
#4 Catholic - B.R. vs. #1 Edna Karr
#7 John Curtis Christian vs. #3 St. Augustine
#4 University Lab vs. #1 St. Charles
#7 Archbishop Shaw vs. #6 Vandebilt Catholic
#5 Dunham vs. #1 Lafayette Christian
#6 Calvary Baptist vs. #2 Notre Dame
#5 Ascension Catholic vs. #1 Westminster Christian
#6 Ascension Episcopal vs. #2 Riverside Academy
What Acadiana-Area High Schools Really Should Be
Gallery Credit: ChatGPT