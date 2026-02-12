UPDATE

The Morgan City goalkeeper at the center of the post-game brawl was arrested in St. Mary Parish and transferred to Bossier Parish. Details here, original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

BOSSIER CITY, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Bossier beat Morgan City 1-0 in the Division III playoffs Wednesday night. Then everything fell apart at midfield.

According to the Shreveport-Bossier Advocate, a fight broke out seconds after the final whistle. Morgan City goalkeeper Micah Wilkerson knocked Bossier player Leonardo Villareal unconscious with a punch.

The Fight

Video footage from 318Preps shows Wilkerson threw a left hook that dropped Villareal. The Bossier player walked off the field and later celebrated with his teammates in the locker room.

The fight happened after a defensive battle. Senior Bryan Tuyizere scored on a first-half penalty kick, the game’s only goal. That put No. 8 Bossier into the quarterfinals over No. 9 Morgan City.

Players from both teams got red cards during the fight. Those suspensions carry over to the next game, which could hurt Bossier’s quarterfinal roster.

Coach Plans to Fight the Suspensions

First-year Bossier coach Gerardo Martinez talked about how emotions got out of hand after the game. “You have to hate and love this sport sometimes,” Martinez said. “Emotions are high during the game. Everyone makes mistakes, but I kept reminding the boys, ‘Let it go. Let me fight it.’”

Martinez said the team will challenge the red card suspensions before the next playoff game.

“We’re going to definitely send out those videos. You guys have some videos, we have the video recorded,” Martinez told reporters. “We’re obviously going to try to dispute it. We saw what happened, but we’re going to try from our end to dispute it and make sure that the right decisions are going to be made.”

Family Plans to Press Charges

Villareal’s mother told KTBS she did intend to press charges. His brother Homero also plays for Bossier.

Villareal walked off the field on his own and joined his teammates in the locker room after the game. Coach Martinez said Villareal is “good.”

What It Means for the Playoffs

The win put Bossier into the Division III quarterfinals. They’ll likely play top-seeded University Lab next. The Bearkats are going for their seventh straight quarterfinal appearance.

Bossier made the semifinals in 2025, 2024, and 2022. They made the finals in 2023. The program is one of the top Division III boys soccer teams in Louisiana.

But the red card suspensions from Wednesday’s fight could hurt the roster for the quarterfinal game. The LHSAA will review video and decide if anyone faces more punishment beyond the automatic red card suspensions.

What Happens Next

The LHSAA will review footage of the fight to see if more suspensions are needed beyond the red cards given on the field.

Bossier’s coaches will submit video evidence to fight the red card suspensions, arguing their players were defending themselves.

The quarterfinal round runs February 13-17, 2026. Bossier needs to know which players can suit up before the next round.