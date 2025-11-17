(103.3 The Goat) - The opening round of the LHSAA Football Playoffs is in the books and there are still several Acadiana teams still alive in the hunt for their respective Division's state championship.

One of the featured games in the area came in the Division I Select bracket. The #14-seeded Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams overcame a halftime deficit to defeat #19-seeded Carencro Golden Bears by a final of 29-21.

Another game of note was in the same bracket as #10 St. Thomas More hosted #23 Lafayette High. The Cougars had no trouble dispatching the Lions as they won by a final of 41-7.

Next up is the Regional round of the playoffs in each respective Division. Those games will take place between Thursday, November 20 and Saturday, November 22 (most played on Friday though).

Below is a look at the Regional round schedule for the remaining Acadiana area schools. (Some dates/times have not been posted on the LHSAA website yet):

Division I Select

#14 Acadiana @ #3 St. Augustine (Tad Gormley Stadium) - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

#10 St. Thomas More @ #7 John Curtis Christian (The Shrine at Airline) - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

#18 Bonnabel @ #2 Teurlings Catholic - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

Division II Select

#17 Northside @ #1 St. Charles - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

Division III Select

#16 Parkview Baptist @ #1 Lafayette Christian

#9 Catholic - N.I. @ #8 Bunkie - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

#10 Amite @ #7 Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

#18 De La Salle @ #2 Notre Dame - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

Division IV Select

#16 Opelousas Catholic @ #1 Westminster Christian

#9 St. Edmund @ #8 Covenant Christian

#20 Westminster Christian - Lafayette @ #4 Catholic - P.C. - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

#11 Kentwood @ #6 Ascension Episcopal

Division I Non-Select

#16 Westgate @ #1 Ruston - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

#9 Terrebonne @ #8 Southside - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

Division II Non-Select

#9 Jennings @ #8 Franklinton

#13 Cecilia @ #4 Lakeshore

#19 Opelousas @ #3 Belle Chasse

Division III Non-Select

#12 Union Parish @ #5 Erath - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

#20 Kaplan @ #4 Kinder - Friday, Nov. 21, 7:00 pm

#10 Church Point @ #7 Loreauville

Division IV Non-Select

#13 Grand Lake @ #4 Jeanerette

#14 West St. Mary @ #3 South Plaquemines

#13 Elton @ #6 North Iberville