LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - It's the final week of the high school football regular season and one Lafayette team will not be playing this week.

Lake Arthur Forfeits District Game to LCA

According to a post on Facebook by Lafayette Christian Academy, the team's game against the Lake Arthur High Tigers has been canceled after Lake Arthur chose to forfeit.

The post on the LCA Knights Sports Facebook page reads in part: "Lake Arthur High School has chosen to forfeit the District 6-2A LCA Homecoming football game this Friday. Our administration and coaches have made multiple attempts and offers to keep the game as scheduled, but unfortunately, a resolution was not attained."

LCA Wraps Up Strong Regular Season

The game will be recorded as a 2-0 win for LCA. With the win, the Knights will finish the regular season with an overall record of 9-1 and a perfect 4-0 in District play.

Lake Arthur will finish the regular season 5-5 overall and 0-4 in district. Despite the loss, the Tigers should make the Division IV Non-Select playoffs.

While we have not heard official word from Lake Arthur High School officials as to the reason for the forfeit, we do know the team was heavy underdogs to LCA and most observers believe the Knights would have won decisively.

Why the Forfeit Hits Hard for LCA Fans

One of the heart-breaking parts of this forfeit is that it robs the LCA kids a chance at a homecoming game. And we all know the pageantry involved in that once-a-year game.

Homecoming Celebration Still Planned for Playoffs

The Knights will have an opening round bye and will host a playoff game on November 21. The school has announced that the Homecoming Court will be presented at halftime of that game and the Queen will be crowned that night.