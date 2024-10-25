ERATH, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Players, cheerleaders, and fans who traveled from Erath to St. Martinville are safely back home, thanks to quick action from coaches and law enforcement.

The Bobcats were the visiting team in St. Martinville's Homecoming game, but shots rang out just prior to the game starting, forcing officials to shut it down and send everyone home.

"We're all safe and back home," Erath High coach Eric Leblanc said on Friday night. "We all followed the procedures our school system taught and have discussed in many PAC meetings prior to games over the past few years."

That training kept things from potentially getting uglier than they already were. One victim died following the shooting, according to media reports.

READ MORE: One Dead, Suspect Sought in Homecoming Shooting in St. Martinville

Erath High posted a statement from Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler later that evening, thanking law enforcement from both Vermilion and St. Martin Parishes.

"We would like to to thank the Erath PD, members of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Department, and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's department for their assistance," Byler's statement said. "We also want to thank members of the Erath fan base for their complete cooperation as the event and departure from the stadium unfolded."

The game has officially been canceled and will not be made up, both school districts have determined.

"After consultation between the District Leadership from St. Martin Parish, both agreed that this contest will not be played and will be declared a no-contest for both teams," Byler said in his statement. "This was verified this evening by a vote of the district principals to make it official with the LHSAA."

Erath will play Kaplan next week in an in-parish, district rivalry game. St. Martinville is slated to play Abbeville.