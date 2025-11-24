(103.3 The Goat) - If you play high school football, one of the things you aim for in the offseason is to be practicing during Thanksgiving week. That means you've made it deep into the playoffs.

Well, it's the holiday week and there are still a dozen Acadiana area teams alive in the LHSAA Football Playoffs.

Get our free mobile app

Next Round of 2025 LHSAA Football Playoffs

The quarterfinal round is up next in the eight respective divisions. The top 8 teams in each division will be squaring off for the rights to move on to the semifinal round, one step closer to the 2025 LHSAA Football Prep Classic in the Caesars Superdome.

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

Acadiana's Head-to-Head: The Division III Select Bracket

While a total of 12 Acadiana teams are still alive in the playoffs, four of those teams are competing in the Division III Select bracket.

READ MORE: Lane Kiffin's Son May Have Announced Where His Dad Will Coach in 2026

There's good news and bad news for those teams -- they play each other. Top-seeded Lafayette Christian is hosting defending state champs Catholic New Iberia while the second-seed, Notre Dame, will be hosting Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy.

The Road to the 2025 LHSAA Football Prep Classic

Below is the complete quarterfinals schedule this week in the LHSAA Football Playoffs, with Acadiana area schools in bold.

DIVISION I (NON-SELECT)

#8 Southside @ #1 Ruston

#13 Zachary @ #5 Central - B.R.

#14 Ouachita Parish @ #6 Parkway

#26 Barbe @ #2 Neville

DIVISION II (NON-SELECT)

#8 Franklinton @ #1 North DeSoto

#13 Cecilia @ #5 Plaquemine

#11 West Feliciana @ #3 Belle Chasse

#10 Lutcher @ #2 Iowa

DIVISION III (NON-SELECT)

#8 Mansfield @ #1 Jena

#12 Union Parish @ #4 Kinder

#6 Oak Grove @ #3 St. James

#7 Loreauville @ #2 Sterlington

DIVISION IV (NON-SELECT)

#9 Jonesboro-Hodge @ #1 Haynesville

#5 Logansport @ #4 Jeanerette

#6 North Iberville @ #3 South Plaquemines

#7 East Feliciana @ #2 Mangham

DIVISION I (SELECT)

# 9 St. Pauls @ #1 Edna Karr

#5 Alexandria @ #4 Catholic - B.R.

#11 Archbishop Rummel @ # 3 St. Augustine

#7 John Curtis Christian @ #2 Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION II (SELECT)

#8 E.D. White @ #1 St. Charles

#5 Madison Prep @ #4 University Lab

#6 Vandebilt Catholic @ #3 Lake Charles College Prep

#7 Archbishop Shaw @ #2 Loyola Prep

DIVISION III (SELECT)

#9 Catholic - N.I. @ #1 Lafayette Christian

#5 Dunham @ #4 Isidore Newman

#6 Calvary Baptist @ #3 Jewel Sumner

#7 Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy @ #2 Notre Dame

DIVISION IV (SELECT)

#9 St. Edmund @ #1 Westminster Christian

#5 Ascension Catholic @ #4 Catholic - P.C.

#6 Ascension Episcopal @ # 3 Hamilton Christian

#7 Ouachita Christian @ #2 Riverside Academy