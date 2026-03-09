LAKE CHARLES, La. (103.3 The Goat) - While no girls' high school basketball teams in the Acadiana area took home state championships this past weekend in Hammond, four boys' teams from the area will have a shot next week in Lake Charles.

Four Acadiana Teams Reach Marsh Madness

Northwest, Northside, Mamou, and West St. Mary have all punched their tickets to the LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness taking place this week at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Each team will play in a semifinal game in their respective division with the chance to win and move on to the state championship game at week's end.

Northwest Raiders Eye Division II Non-Select Title

The Northwest Raiders out of Opelousas advanced to the Division II Non-Select semifinals as the #2 seed. After an opening round bye, the Raiders defeated #15 seed Pearl River by a score of 73-52, followed by a quarterfinal win over #7 seed Plaquemine with a score of 71-61.

Northwest plays #3 Brusly on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:15 p.m. The winner will play the winner of #1 Wossman and #4 Bossier. The championship game in this division will take place on Friday, March 13, at 8:00 p.m.

Northside Vikings Making Cinderella Run

The Northside Vikings from Lafayette have made a bit of a Cinderella run in the Division II Select bracket. The #12-seeded Vikings have beaten #21 Haynes Academy 66-52 in the bi-district round, #5 Lake Charles College Prep 66-65 in the regional round, and #13 St. Michael the Archangel 66-53 in the quarterfinals.

Northside now faces its biggest test yet as they will take on top-seeded Madison Prep (29-2) in the semifinals. The winner of that game will be whichever team is victorious between #2 Peabody and #3 Washington-Marion. That championship game will be played on Saturday, March 14, at 2:00 p.m.

Mamou and West St. Mary Join State Semifinals

The Mamou Green Demons are representing the Division III Non-Select bracket. The fifth-seeded Demons will take on top-seeded Marksville on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:15 p.m. The winner will take on the winner of #2 Madison and #11 Green Oaks. The championship game will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 6:00 p.m.

The final team from the Acadiana area into the Big Dance is West St. Mary. The Wolfpack will be competing for the Division IV Non-Select title. In the semifinals they'll face top-seeded Ferriday on Tuesday, March 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Acadiana’s History at the State Tournament

While all four of these programs have had great success in the past, only the Northside Vikings have a state championship in their school's trophy case. The Vikings won the 4A title in 2006. The school has a couple of state runner-ups in its history as well.

Mamou's most notable deep run was in 1986, when it reached the Class 2A state championship game but lost a heartbreaking double-overtime thriller to White Castle with a score of 74-72.

Northwest made the semi-finals in 2004 while West St. Mary did the same in 2017. That year, they were the #13 seed.

