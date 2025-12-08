LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - After 14 weeks of competition, the high school football season in Louisiana culminates later this week at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as the LHSAA Prep Classic will take place.

State champions will be crowned in a total of eight divisions (four Select and four Non-Select). However, for high school fans in the Acadiana area, there won't be a lot to cheer about.

A Historic Absence for Acadiana Footbal

For the first time in 31 years, there are no schools representing Acadiana in the state football championships. (Thanks to our friend Jamarcus Fitzpatrick from KATC-TV 3 for the research.)

Of course, back then, there were only five classifications. The best any teams from Acadiana did that year was the semifinals where both Cecilia and Opelousas made it but lost.

How Close Acadiana Teams Came in 2025

This year will definitely go down as a disappointing year for many teams in the area. Westminster Christian and Lafayette Christian were both No. 1 seeds in their respective divisions and each went down in the semifinals.

Notre Dame and Teurlings Catholic were No. 2 seeds. Notre Dame also fell in the semifinals, while Teurlings lost at home in the quarterfinals.

Strong Playoff Runs Despite Finals Drought

Still, it was a great year for 337 schools. 12 teams made the quarterfinals, while another five advanced to the semifinal round.

2025 LHSAA Prep Classic Schedule

As far as which teams will be playing for state titles, here is the complete 2025 LHSAA Prep Classic schedule at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:

Thursday, December 11

12:00 pm - Haynesville vs. Mangham (Div IV Non-Select)

3:30 pm - Riverside vs. Ascension Catholic (Div IV Select)

7:00 pm - Dunham vs. Calvary Baptist (Div III Select)

Friday, December 12

12:00 pm - North Desoto vs. Iowa (Div II Non-Select)

3:30 pm - Jena vs. Sterlington (Div III Non-Select)

7:00 pm - St. Charles Catholic vs. Archbishop Shaw (Div II Select)

Saturday, December 13

12:00 pm - Ruston vs. Ouachita Parish (Div I Non-Select)

3:30 pm - Edna Karr vs. St. Augustine (Div I Select)