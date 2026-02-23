LHSAA Releases 2026 Boys Playoff Brackets: 40 Acadiana Teams In

(103.3 The Goat) -The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the 2026 boys high school playoff brackets today and Acadiana is well represented.

How Many Acadiana Teams Made the Playoffs

A total of 40 teams from the Acadiana area will be vying for a chance to hoist up a state championship trophy.

When the 2026 LHSAA Boys Playoffs Begin

The first round of the playoffs kicks off on Friday, February 27, 2026. However, the higher-ranked schools have first-round byes. (The number of teams with a bye varies per bracket.)

Where the 2026 Boys State Championships Will Be Decided

The LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness takes place March 9-14, 2026, at Burton Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This will consist of the final four teams in each bracket.

Divisions and Classes Competing for State Titles

There will be a total of 10 state champions crowned -- Divisions I-IV Select and Divisions I-IV Non-Select, along with Class B and C.

Here is a complete list of Acadiana schools involved in the 2026 tournament and their first-round matchups. Click each link for the full brackets. (The higher seed is the home team in the matchups listed below)

Division I (Non-Select)

28. Terrebonne
5. Westgate

21. Southside
12. Neville

20. New Iberia
13. Destrehan

Division II (Non-Select) 

24. Woodlawn - Shereveport
9. Opelousas

25. Rayne
8. West Feliciana

28. Iota
5. Franklin Parish

20. St. Martinville
13. Assumption

22. Cecilia
11. Sterlington

27. Breaux Bridge
6. DeRidder

2. Northwest - Bye

Division III (Non-Select)

28. Winnfield
5. Mamou

19. Ville Platte
14. Rayville

27. Crowley
6. Red River

23. Patterson
10. Kinder

18. Church Point
15. Port Allen

Division IV (Non-Select)

17. Montgomery
16. Franklin

24. West St. John
9. North Central

22. White Castle
11. Jeanerette

26. Mangham
7. Midland

4. West St. Mary - Bye

Division I (Select)

20. Pineville

13. Lafayette

18. Bonnabel
15. Carencro

4. St. Thomas More - Bye

5. Teurlings Catholic - Bye

Division II (Select)

24. Sophie B. Wright

9. David Thibodaux

21. Haynes Academy
12. Northside

Division III (Select)

24. Sarah T. Reed

9. Catholic - N.I.

21. Pope John Paul II
12. Lafayette Christian

18. Notre Dame
15. Jefferson Rise Charter

5. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy - Bye

Division IV (Select)

20. Hanson Memorial

13. Westminster Christian

19. Ascension Catholic
14. JS Clark Leadership Academy

22. Vermilion Catholic
11. Ascension Christian

18. Sacred Heart
15. Opelousas Catholic

5. Westminster Christian - Lafayette - Bye

8. Ascension Episcopal - Bye

Class B

19. Episcopal of Acadiana
14. Glenmora

Class C

NONE

