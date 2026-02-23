LHSAA Releases 2026 Boys Playoff Brackets: 40 Acadiana Teams In
(103.3 The Goat) -The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the 2026 boys high school playoff brackets today and Acadiana is well represented.
How Many Acadiana Teams Made the Playoffs
A total of 40 teams from the Acadiana area will be vying for a chance to hoist up a state championship trophy.
When the 2026 LHSAA Boys Playoffs Begin
The first round of the playoffs kicks off on Friday, February 27, 2026. However, the higher-ranked schools have first-round byes. (The number of teams with a bye varies per bracket.)
READ MORE: Louisiana High School Stars Make Up More Than Half of LSU's 2026 Recruiting
Where the 2026 Boys State Championships Will Be Decided
The LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness takes place March 9-14, 2026, at Burton Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This will consist of the final four teams in each bracket.
Divisions and Classes Competing for State Titles
There will be a total of 10 state champions crowned -- Divisions I-IV Select and Divisions I-IV Non-Select, along with Class B and C.
Here is a complete list of Acadiana schools involved in the 2026 tournament and their first-round matchups. Click each link for the full brackets. (The higher seed is the home team in the matchups listed below)
Division I (Non-Select)
28. Terrebonne
5. Westgate
21. Southside
12. Neville
20. New Iberia
13. Destrehan
Division II (Non-Select)
24. Woodlawn - Shereveport
9. Opelousas
25. Rayne
8. West Feliciana
28. Iota
5. Franklin Parish
20. St. Martinville
13. Assumption
22. Cecilia
11. Sterlington
27. Breaux Bridge
6. DeRidder
2. Northwest - Bye
Division III (Non-Select)
28. Winnfield
5. Mamou
19. Ville Platte
14. Rayville
27. Crowley
6. Red River
23. Patterson
10. Kinder
18. Church Point
15. Port Allen
Division IV (Non-Select)
17. Montgomery
16. Franklin
24. West St. John
9. North Central
22. White Castle
11. Jeanerette
26. Mangham
7. Midland
4. West St. Mary - Bye
20. Pineville
13. Lafayette
18. Bonnabel
15. Carencro
4. St. Thomas More - Bye
5. Teurlings Catholic - Bye
24. Sophie B. Wright
9. David Thibodaux
21. Haynes Academy
12. Northside
Division III (Select)
24. Sarah T. Reed
9. Catholic - N.I.
21. Pope John Paul II
12. Lafayette Christian
18. Notre Dame
15. Jefferson Rise Charter
5. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy - Bye
Division IV (Select)
20. Hanson Memorial
13. Westminster Christian
19. Ascension Catholic
14. JS Clark Leadership Academy
22. Vermilion Catholic
11. Ascension Christian
18. Sacred Heart
15. Opelousas Catholic
5. Westminster Christian - Lafayette - Bye
8. Ascension Episcopal - Bye
Class B
19. Episcopal of Acadiana
14. Glenmora
Class C
NONE
11 Times Tee Shirts Said What We Were Thinking at Mardi Gras
Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells