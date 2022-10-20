Ragin’ Cajuns Reveal Patriotic New Black Helmet for Military Appreciation Game

Henry Ford famously said of the model T, "You can have it in any color you want, as long as it's black."

Now the Ragin' Cajuns are saying, "We'll take it."

The Cajuns reveal their new black helmets with this patriotic hype video. This week's game is themed to pay tribute to the men and women who defend the country as part of our nation's military. There will be several special events at the game to recognize the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, including a C-130 flyover.

And the Cajuns are dressing up for the occasion.

The shimmering black fleur de lise superimposed on the legs and shoulders are a fantastic touch to the Cajuns beloved all-black uniforms, and the American flag motif in the lettering on the new helmet with that slight hint of blue.

Exquisite.

The Cajuns have been diversifying their uniforms a bit more this season, including their awesome throwback helmets from homecoming week, and I personally hope this starts a trend of even more unique and electric alternates. Maybe a full whiteout uniform, or something that mixes more red and black elements.

The Cajuns will be wearing these bad boys in their Louisiana Salutes game against Texas State on Saturday, October 22. They ought to look great in the early evening sun as the game kicks off at 4.

