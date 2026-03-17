BATON ROUGE, La - If you’ve used Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles website before, you may notice something different the next time you log on, and it’s a change that actually matters. As much as you normally look forward to a visit with the OMV, having the option to take care of issues online can be a real timesaver. Now, it will be a digitally safer experience.

Louisiana OMV Moves to New Website Domain

The OMV has officially moved its website to expresslane.la.gov, shifting away from its previous .org address in an effort to strengthen cybersecurity and better protect Louisiana residents online.

Why the New .Gov Website Matters for Security

At first glance, a simple URL change might not seem like a big deal. But in today’s world of phishing scams and fake websites, that “.gov” carries serious weight. Government domains are strictly regulated and only available to verified agencies, making it much easier for users to know they’re on a legitimate site.

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What This Means for Louisiana Drivers

For Louisiana drivers, that means added confidence when handling personal business online, whether it’s renewing a driver’s license, updating registration, or checking the status of a license. Those services aren’t changing, but the added layer of trust and security certainly is.

Don’t Get Caught on a Fake OMV Website

The update also helps improve search visibility, making it easier to find the official OMV site without accidentally landing on a misleading or fraudulent page.

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And importantly, if you’ve bookmarked the old site, don’t worry -it will automatically redirect to the new address. This is the new URL you should visit when needing assistance from the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles: https://expresslane.la.gov/omv