Quarterback Walker Howard will return to full practice this week after being sidelined with a torn oblique since the season opener

Howard had surgery on September 5 and was expected to miss the entire 2025 season

The Lafayette native got hurt during Louisiana’s 14-12 loss to Rice on August 30

Head coach Michael Desormeaux announced the news during his Monday media availability

Howard’s recovery is significantly faster than the original 6-8 week projection

Walker Howard Expected to Return to Full Practice for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns starting quarterback Walker Howard is returning to practice ahead of schedule after suffering what was believed to be a season-ending oblique injury.

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said Monday that quarterback Walker Howard will return to full practice this week following his torn oblique injury that was expected to sideline him for the entire 2025 season.

Desormeaux announced the news during his weekly media availability on Monday, October 13.

What Lafayette Fans Need to Know About Howard’s Injury

According to LouisianaSports.net, Howard tore his oblique during Louisiana’s season-opening 14-12 loss to Rice on August 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. The injury happened on a fourth-down run in the fourth quarter. Howard came back for one play—a 25-yard completion—but couldn’t continue.

The former St. Thomas More standout had surgery on September 5 at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Doctors said he’d need 6-8 weeks to recover, which would have ended his season.

Howard’s injury was the fourth straight season Desormeaux has dealt with major quarterback injuries since taking over as head coach.

The Long Road Back for Louisiana’s Hometown Quarterback

Howard’s path to becoming Louisiana’s starting quarterback was already a story of persistence. The Lafayette native started his college career at LSU as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPN. He spent one season backing up Jayden Daniels before transferring to Ole Miss.

After two years with few opportunities in Oxford, Howard entered the transfer portal again and returned home to Lafayette, winning a three-way quarterback battle in fall camp over Daniel Beale and Lunch Winfield.

In his only start before the injury, Howard completed 10 of 22 passes for 88 yards with one interception. He also rushed nine times for 47 yards and a touchdown, leading the team in rushing yards before he got hurt.

What Happens Next for the Ragin’ Cajuns Offense

Redshirt sophomore Lunch Winfield has started at quarterback in Howard’s absence. Winfield led Louisiana to a 54-51 double-overtime win over Marshall on September 27, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for three more scores.

But the Cajuns lost their last game 24-14 at James Madison on October 11. Winfield had career highs with 14 completions on 28 attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Louisiana is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The team just finished a bye week and will host Southern Miss for homecoming on Saturday, October 19.

It’s unclear when Howard will return to game action. Desormeaux confirmed Howard will practice this week, but the quarterback needs to prove he’s fully recovered and get his timing back after missing more than a month.

For a Louisiana program that has relied on quarterback depth throughout Desormeaux’s tenure, Howard’s return gives the Cajuns a boost as they enter the heart of their Sun Belt schedule. Whether he takes back the starting job or works into the rotation will depend on how he looks in practice and how Winfield continues to play.