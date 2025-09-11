Louisiana travels to Columbia for a noon kickoff as the Tigers prioritize player and fan safety amid a dangerous temperature forecast.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face an earlier test than planned when they travel to face Missouri this Saturday, as officials announced the kickoff time has been moved from 3 p.m. to noon CT due to extreme heat conditions forecasted for Columbia.

The decision affects Cajun fans planning to make the trip to Memorial Stadium, where Louisiana will face Missouri for the first time in either program's history. The game represents a crucial non-conference test for Michael Desormeaux's squad before Sun Belt Conference play begins.

What Louisiana Fans Need to Know About the Time Change

According to Missouri Athletics, the adjustment comes after consultation with the National Weather Service and public safety partners about dangerous heat conditions expected Saturday afternoon. Columbia weather forecasts show temperatures climbing into the mid-90s with heat index values potentially reaching dangerous levels.

For Ragin' Cajun supporters making the 650-mile journey to Columbia, the earlier kickoff means adjusted travel plans. Memorial Stadium gates will now open at 10 a.m., two hours before kickoff.

Digital tickets purchased through Missouri's system will automatically adjust to reflect the new time. Fans are reminded they must enter the stadium on the side where their seats are located to prevent congestion.

Stakes High for Louisiana in First Meeting with Missouri

The Ragin' Cajuns enter Saturday's contest at 1-1 following a disappointing 14-12 loss to Rice in the season opener before bouncing back with a 34-10 victory over McNeese State. Freshman quarterback Daniel Beale has taken over starting duties after the expected starter, Walker Howard, suffered a season-ending oblique injury.

Missouri presents a significant challenge as 27.5-point favorites, sporting a 2-0 record with wins over Central Arkansas (61-6) and Kansas (42-31). The Tigers are coming off an emotional Border War victory that propelled them into the AP Poll for the first time this season.

Louisiana's ground game, led by running backs Bill Davis and Zylan Perry, will be crucial against a Missouri defense that has shown vulnerability against rushing attacks. Davis rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the McNeese State victory, while Perry added 94 yards.

How Heat Affects Game Strategy for Louisiana

The extreme heat conditions that prompted the time change could actually benefit the Ragin' Cajuns' game plan. Louisiana's emphasis on a ball-control running game fits well with hot weather conditions that typically favor shorter possessions and clock management.

Missouri's high-powered passing attack, led by transfer quarterback Beau Pribula, may face challenges in the heat despite the earlier kickoff. The Tigers have averaged over 530 yards of total offense through two games, but extreme temperatures can affect timing and precision in the passing game.

For Louisiana fans traveling to Columbia, stadium officials recommend bringing clear, factory-sealed water bottles, which can be refilled at water stations located on the east and west concourses of Memorial Stadium.

Timeline and Viewing Information for Cajun Fans

The game will stream on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, as Missouri's conference television contract governs broadcast arrangements. Louisiana fans without access to these streaming services should check with local sports bars or the official Ragin' Cajuns Radio Network for audio coverage.

What This Means for Louisiana's Season Outlook

Saturday's game represents Louisiana's final non-conference test before diving into Sun Belt play. Following Missouri, the Cajuns travel to Eastern Michigan on September 20 before returning home to face Marshall.

A competitive showing against Missouri, regardless of the final score, could provide momentum for conference play. Louisiana won the Sun Belt West division last season with a 10-4 overall record before struggling in bowl season.

The early kickoff also means Louisiana players and coaches will have more time to recover and prepare for the following week's road trip to Eastern Michigan, assuming no injury concerns arise from the Missouri contest.