BATON ROUGE, La. - As crawfish harvesting season begins across Louisiana, the state’s seafood industry is facing a significant labor shortage that could impact processing operations.

Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain told lawmakers during a recent House committee meeting that federal immigration caps are preventing many seasonal workers from entering the United States this year. Those workers typically fill essential roles in crawfish peeling and packing facilities throughout the state.

Most crawfish processing plants rely on workers through the federal H-2B visa program, which allows immigrants to work temporarily in non-agricultural seasonal jobs before returning home. However, the number of visas issued each year is limited, and Louisiana reached the cap before many seafood facilities could hire enough workers.

Crawfish Processing Facilities Struggling to Stay Open

Because of the shortage, some crawfish operations have already been forced to scale back. State Rep. Dodie Horton told Strain during the hearing that one business owner had to shut down four locations this season due to the lack of available labor.

“This isn’t a shortage of people wanting the jobs,” Strain said. “It’s the federal quotas.”

The visa cap was recently increased to allow an additional 35,000 supplemental visas nationwide, but those were distributed through a lottery system. According to Doug Guillory, owner of Riceland Crawfish in Eunice, only some facilities were able to secure workers under the expanded limit.

How the Labor Shortage Could Affect Crawfish Production

For Louisiana residents who purchase live and boiled crawfish, the shortage is not expected to significantly affect the supply or price. However, it could reduce domestic production of peeled and frozen crawfish tails sold across the country which will affect the crawfish industry in general.

State Leaders Push for Federal Solutions

State leaders say they are continuing to push federal officials for solutions, but for now, many crawfish processors are entering the season without the workers they typically rely on.