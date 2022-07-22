Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area
Acadiana is home for me.
I love it. The food, hospitality, culture, and sports make it one of my favorite places on planet earth.
Acadiana consists of the following parishes: Lafayette, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, Acadia, Evangeline and Jeff Davis.
It also consists of some incredible pro athletes, both past and present.
The list includes All-Pros, National Champions, World Champions, and a few Hall of Famers.
Some of the best pro athletes in the world have come out of Acadiana.
Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area
Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.