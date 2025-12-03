LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — While the Ragin' Cajuns football team prepares for its eighth bowl appearance in a row, the organization is also getting ready for its next group of potentially star players.

Wednesday, December 3, is Early Signing Day across the country, and the Cajuns seem to be picking up a lot of talent as they lay the foundation for what they're hoping is a ninth bowl appearance in the 2026 season.

Get our free mobile app

Who Has Signed with the Cajuns?

A number of players have committed to and officially signed with the University of Louisiana, and the incoming class will be vital in filling some of the roles we know will open up after this season.

READ MORE: Ragin' Cajuns Beat ULM in Overtime Thriller, Secure Bowl Berth

Below are the signees and how they fit into the Cajuns' roster.

Special Teams Additions

The Cajuns continued their now-well-established pipeline of Australian punters by signing Mason Golding of Melbourne (6-2, 190), who trained under specialists Darren Bennett and Rhys Felton. He’ll enroll in the spring and extend Louisiana’s tradition of strong international special-teams talent.

Louisiana also secured one of the highest-rated specialists in the country: Jackson Villaume of Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge (5-10, 210), a five-star long snapper who ranks among the top 10 at his position nationally.

Defensive Backs and Versatile Athletes

The Cajuns signed several players capable of filling immediate needs in the secondary.

Rod Bingham of Plaquemine (5-11, 175) brings production and instincts after recording 50 tackles, five interceptions, and five sacks as a senior.

Lafayette Christian Academy standout Braylon Walker (5-10, 175) arrives as a remarkably versatile athlete. He starred at quarterback, accounting for nearly 2,800 yards of offense as a senior, and transitions to defensive back at UL.

Edrick Williams, a three-star safety from Daphne, Alabama (6-0, 175), posted 95 tackles this past season and drew offers from major programs including Florida State.

Local product Luke Green of Lafayette Christian Academy (6-1, 190) led his team in tackles, excelled in track, and adds size and physicality at defensive back.

From Neville High in Monroe, Jayden Reed (5-11, 180) enters as a three-star safety and former All-State selection, finishing his junior year with 125 tackles and multiple turnovers.

Jefferson Davis County’s Julius Harper (6-2, 180) adds height and athleticism at cornerback and also brings track-champion credentials.

Front Seven: Linebackers and Defensive Line

Louisiana bolstered its front seven with several high-ceiling defenders.

Devin Franklin of Oak Grove (6-5, 210) is one of the class’s most versatile defenders, having played every position from rush end to cornerback.

Baton Rouge’s Harrison Kidder (6-1, 210) comes from a successful Catholic High program that reached the Division I Select semifinals nine years in a row.

On the defensive line, Ty Dominique of St. Augustine (6-3, 235) brings All-District credentials and pass-rush production against elite Catholic League competition.

Houston-area standout Xavier Waters (6-1, 320) provides size in the interior and was rated a top-100 prospect by the Houston Chronicle.

Baton Rouge’s Jordan Pinnock (6-4, 240) played both sides of the ball at University Lab and projects as a disruptive defensive lineman.

Offensive Line Reinforcements

A critical part of this class comes in the trenches, where the Cajuns added significant size and depth to a series of positions hit with the most injuries in this challenging season in Lafayette.

Mississippi products Gunnar Goodwin (6-4, 295) and Trey Shaw (6-4, 295) each earned three-star ratings and competed in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.

From Lutcher, Jayden Michael (6-5, 325) adds power and technique after earning multiple All-District honors.

New Orleans’ David Baker (6-5, 350) arrives from Warren Easton’s strong offensive-line unit.

Alabama’s Jai’Vale Fredericks (6-6, 315), rated the top offensive lineman in his state by USA Today, gives UL one of its most highly regarded line recruits of the cycle.

Skill Positions

A balanced group of offensive weapons rounds out the class.

At tight end, the Cajuns signed Jerry Birdlow of Slidell (6-4, 230), who posted 540 receiving yards and six touchdowns while also earning basketball honors.

The wide receiver group gets longer and more athletic with the addition of Kristion Brooks (6-3, 185) from Zachary, a three-star pass catcher with a strong junior season.

Louisiana landed a major in-state running back in Ke’Rynn Smith of Holy Cross (5-9, 190), who rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior and rarely put the ball on the ground across four seasons.

How the Pieces Fit for the Cajuns

The Cajuns added size up front, speed in the secondary, and multiple athletes who can impact special teams immediately.

With the program already preparing for its eighth straight bowl game, this group arrives at a moment when continuity and development matter. The Cajuns, with this signing class, seem to be reloading with a mix of proven performers and high-upside prospects.