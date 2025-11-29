Highlights

Louisiana wins 30-27 in overtime against ULM with Tony Sterner’s 19-yard field goal

Ragin’ Cajuns become bowl-eligible for eighth consecutive season with 6-6 overall record, 5-3 Sun Belt

Bill Davis rushes for 126 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, including a 76-yard scoring run

Ja’Corian Norris returns the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown

ULM’s Aidan Armenta throws for 311 yards and three touchdowns despite the loss

Louisiana Secures Bowl Eligibility with Overtime Win Over ULM

The Ragin' Cajuns secure their eighth straight bowl game after an injury-prone and adversity-riddled start to the season.

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Tony Sterner’s 19-yard field goal in overtime lifted Louisiana to a 30-27 victory over ULM Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field, securing bowl eligibility for the Ragin’ Cajuns for the eighth straight season.

Louisiana (6-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) erased a 27-24 deficit late in regulation before surviving a wild overtime period. After ULM’s offense stalled at the Louisiana 7-yard line following an interception by Brent Gordon Jr., the Ragin’ Cajuns methodically moved the ball to set up Sterner’s game-winner.

How Louisiana Secured Bowl Eligibility

The game opened with fireworks as Ja’Corian Norris returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns an immediate 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the contest.

ULM (3-9, 1-7) responded with a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Aidan Armenta, who completed 19 of 33 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns. The Warhawks built a 13-7 first quarter lead behind Armenta’s two touchdown passes to Nic Trujillo.

Louisiana clawed back into the game behind Bill Davis, who rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries. His 76-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 24-20 lead with 12:49 remaining.

Quarterback Lunch Winfield completed 10 of 21 passes for 82 yards, while Walker Howard added 44 yards on 6-of-9 passing. The Ragin’ Cajuns defense recorded three sacks and limited ULM to 5-of-13 on third down conversions.

Louisiana’s defense came through in overtime when Gordon Jr. intercepted Hunter Herring at the 7-yard line, setting up the game-winning field goal opportunity.

Fourth Quarter Drama and Overtime

ULM regained the lead at 27-24 when Armenta connected with Trujillo for his third touchdown pass, a 43-yarder with 9:32 left in regulation.

Louisiana’s offense, which managed just 338 total yards, manufactured an 11-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in Sterner’s 30-yard field goal with 3:36 remaining to force overtime.

What the Win Means for Louisiana

The victory secures bowl eligibility for head coach Michael Desormeaux’s squad, extending a streak that dates back to 2018. Louisiana finishes the regular season at 5-3 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will await their bowl destination following Saturday’s win, continuing a run of postseason appearances that has become a hallmark of the program under Desormeaux and predecessor Billy Napier.