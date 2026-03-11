BATON ROUGE, La. - A proposal filed for the 2026 Louisiana Legislative Session could significantly change wages for workers across the state, potentially raising the minimum pay for many workers while also sparking debate among business owners and lawmakers. It's been 17 years since the last Federal minimum wage adjustment, and Louisiana lawmakers are looking to implement changes in the state.

Proposed Amendment Would Create a Louisiana “Livable Wage”

Senate Bill 230, filed by State Sen. Regina Barrow, proposes creating a state constitutional amendment that would establish a Louisiana livable wage of $10.25 per hour starting January 1, 2027. Recently, State Representative Delisha Boyd filed HB 209 to increase the minimum wage. Back in the mid-1980s, I can remember minimum wage being $3.35 per hour. It's amazing that 40 years later, that rate hasn't really kept up with the times.

Right now, Louisiana does not have its own state minimum wage law. Most workers are instead covered by the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which hasn't changed since 2009. Once again, that's a long time without a wage increase given the increase in cost of living across the country.

If approved, the proposal would move Louisiana’s base wage significantly higher and add something the federal wage does not currently include, automatic annual increases tied to inflation. This seems like a reasonable plan that would adjust over time, but critics see it differently.

Annual Increases Based on Inflation

Under the proposal, the livable wage would start at $10.25 and then increase every year based on the Consumer Price Index, with adjustments rounded to the nearest five cents.

Supporters say that type of structure helps prevent wages from losing value over time due to inflation. Critics, however, often argue that automatic increases can make it harder for small businesses to manage payroll costs.

Some Businesses and Workers Would Be Exempt

The proposal does include several exemptions. Businesses with $300,000 or less in annual gross revenue would remain subject to the federal wage rules rather than the new state wage. The bill also includes provisions allowing tipped employees to earn less than the livable wage, provided their tips raise their total earnings to at least the required hourly amount.

What It Could Mean for Louisiana Workers

For full-time hourly workers currently earning $7.25 an hour, the increase to $10.25 would amount to roughly $3 more per hour, or about $6,000 more annually before taxes.

For many Louisiana families, that could help offset rising costs for things like groceries, utilities, and housing.

As a parent of young adults, I know their excitement when they receive a modest bump in pay. This would account for around a 40% increase in pay for minimum wage Louisiana workers.

What Happens Next

Because the measure would amend the Louisiana Constitution, it faces a higher bar than most legislation. The proposal would first need approval by two-thirds of both the Louisiana House and Senate. If lawmakers pass it, the final decision would then go to Louisiana voters on the November 3, 2026 ballot. In other words, if the bill moves forward, Louisiana residents themselves would ultimately decide whether the state should establish its own livable wage. If it passes in the Louisiana legislature, be prepared for an onslaught of media coverage on both sides as voting day approaches.