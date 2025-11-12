Highlights

Louisiana safety Tyree Skipper suspended for the remainder of the 2025 season after a postgame brawl with Texas State

New Orleans native issued a public apology defending his actions as protecting teammates

The Sun Belt Conference handed down 13 total suspensions following the Nov. 8 fight at Cajun Field

Skipper’s suspension effectively ends his collegiate career with 180 tackles and eight interceptions

Louisiana faces Arkansas State on Nov. 20, needing two wins for bowl eligibility

Suspended UL Safety Speaks Out After Season-Ending Ban

Louisiana safety Tyree Skipper posted a public apology after his season-ending suspension from a postgame brawl, saying he was protecting his teammates.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana safety Tyree Skipper apologized Tuesday for his role in the postgame fight that got him suspended for the rest of the season, including any bowl game. The Ragin’ Cajuns beat Texas State 42-39 on Nov. 8, but the game ended in a brawl.

The New Orleans native posted a statement on social media apologizing to his teammates, coaches, fans, university, and the conference. But he said he was defending his teammates.

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted while defending myself and my teammates,” Skipper wrote. “Even though my intentions came from protecting those I care about, I understand that as a leader, I have to hold myself to a higher standard.”

What Happened at Cajun Field

The fight started during the final plays of Louisiana’s win, when Texas State players were flagged for unnecessary roughness as the Ragin’ Cajuns tried to kneel out the clock. It got worse during postgame handshakes and continued into the stadium tunnel.

Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux called the fight “complete classless” on Texas State’s part. “After the play when we’re trying to kneel the ball, it starts there and continues all the way up the tunnel,” he said at his postgame press conference. One Cajuns player got hurt in the tunnel as the fight kept going.

The video showed players from both teams throwing punches. At least one helmet got swung during the fight. Texas State defensive lineman Kyran Bourda had to be held back by multiple staff members and teammates.

Sun Belt Hands Down Suspensions

The Sun Belt Conference suspended 13 players on Monday after reviewing video of the fight.

From Louisiana, seven players received suspensions:

Tyree Skipper (remainder of 2025 season, including any potential bowl game)

Courtline Flowers (one game)

Kody Jackson (one game)

Kailep Edwards (one game)

Collin Jacob (one game)

Evan Stroman (one game)

De’Antonio Lesueur (one game)

From Texas State, six players were suspended:

Tymere Jackson (two games)

Khamari Terrell (one game)

Justin DeLeon (one game)

Kyran Bourda (one game)

J.P. Deeter (one game)

Devarrick Woods (one game)

“There is no place for this type of behavior in college football,” Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill said in the announcement. “This unfortunate postgame incident overshadowed what was a competitive regional rivalry game on the field.”

What This Means for Bowl Hopes

The timing is bad for the Ragin’ Cajuns. They’re 4-6 and need to win their last two games to make a bowl game. Louisiana plays at Arkansas State on Nov. 20, then hosts UL Monroe on Nov. 29.

Skipper’s suspension ends his college career. The redshirt senior played in all 10 games this season with 52 tackles, one sack, and one interception. He finishes his career with 180 tackles and eight interceptions.

After the suspensions came down, Desormeaux backed his players: “If you’re walking down the street and someone punches you in the jaw, I’d imagine you’d want to fight them back.”

Tyree Skipper’s Career

Skipper went to Sophie B. Wright Charter School in New Orleans and signed with Louisiana as a three-star prospect in 2020. He cracked the starting lineup in 2024 and made second-team All-Sun Belt Conference as a redshirt junior.

In his statement, Skipper said his college career is ending in a painful way, but his actions came from loyalty.

Credit: Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics Credit: Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics loading...

“This is my last year playing football, and this game has meant everything to me,” he wrote. “I’ve given my all, on and off the field, for my teammates, this university, and for my brother’s legacy. To end my journey like this is painful, not because of the consequences, but because I know how much this team and this game have shaped the man I am today.”

“I can’t change what happened, but I can promise it came from a place of loyalty, not malice. I’ll carry this moment with me as a lesson, not a label.”

The History Between These Teams

The fight was a weird ending for a matchup that’s usually been one-sided. Louisiana has won all 13 games against Texas State since the two teams first met in 2013. Saturday’s three-point win was the closest it’s ever been.

“I think we’ve been playing these guys for 13 straight years, never had anything like that happen,” Desormeaux said after the game. “It’s embarrassing. And now we got a locker full of guys that are pissed off after a game that they just won because of this bull crap after the game.”

Texas State head coach GJ Kinne saw it differently, saying his team has dealt with this all season. “This continues to happen to us,” Kinne said. “Every time we play a game, the other team comes after us, so it’s a part of it.”