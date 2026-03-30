LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The College Football Playoff Management Committee has appointed Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard to its Selection Committee, CFP Executive Director Rich Clark announced Monday.

Maggard will serve a three-year term on the 13-member panel that ranks the nation’s top 25 teams and slots 12 of them into the playoff bracket each season.

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Who Else Is Joining the CFP Selection Committee?

Maggard is one of three new members. Former head coach Gus Malzahn, who retired in February after 35 years in coaching, and former Cal and Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford also join the committee. They replace Chris Ault, David Sayler and Jeff Long, who completed their terms.

“It is an absolute honor to be selected for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee,” Maggard said. “I want to thank CFP Executive Director Rich Clark and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill for this amazing opportunity. I am excited and humbled to serve with such a distinguished group of industry professionals.”

Clark said the new members bring a mix of coaching and administrative backgrounds.

“The additions of Bryan Maggard, Gus Malzahn and Jeff Tedford will introduce strong, fresh perspectives to the selection committee as we enter our 13th season,” Clark said. “Each brings a deep understanding of the game, a genuine passion for college football and a commitment to integrity and excellence.”

What Does This Mean for the Sun Belt and Louisiana?

The move puts a Sun Belt Conference administrator on the committee as the 12-team playoff format enters its third year. Starting in 2026, the highest-ranked Group of 6 team earns an automatic playoff bid regardless of whether it won its conference title.

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill called Maggard “one of the longest-tenured athletic directors” in the conference.

“Under Bryan’s direction, Louisiana has reached new heights, appearing in eight straight bowl games and five Sun Belt Football Championship games, winning two Sun Belt football titles and earning CFP rankings on six occasions,” Gill said. “Bryan’s passion for college football and unique perspective have proved invaluable throughout my Sun Belt tenure and will be an asset to the CFP Selection Committee in this new role.”

What Has Maggard Done at Louisiana?

Maggard came to Lafayette in 2017 after 22 years at Missouri, where he was executive associate athletic director. He was elevated to vice president for intercollegiate athletics in June 2021.

On the football side, Maggard hired Billy Napier in 2017. The Cajuns won four straight Sun Belt West Division titles and back-to-back conference championships in 2020 and 2021. After Napier left for Florida, Maggard tapped former Cajuns quarterback and assistant Michael Desormeaux as head coach. Desormeaux led Louisiana to a 13-1 season capped by a New Orleans Bowl win.

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The department topped $30 million in fundraising in 2021-22, its best year on record. A $15 million naming-rights gift turned Cajun Field into Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Maggard also locked in a 10-year multimedia rights partnership with Learfield and was appointed to the NCAA Division I FBS Oversight Committee in 2024.

University of Louisiana President Dr. Ramesh Kolluru called the appointment a reflection of Maggard’s standing in the industry.

“Dr. Maggard’s selection to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee speaks to the respect he has earned across collegiate athletics,” Kolluru said. “We are proud of his leadership and excited to see the University and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics represented at the national level.”

Who Are the Other CFP Selection Committee Members?

The 10 returning members for 2026 are: Troy Dannen (Nebraska AD), Randall McDaniel (former Arizona State All-American), Mike Riley (former Oregon State and Nebraska head coach), Mark Dantonio (former Cincinnati and Michigan State head coach), Ivan Maisel (former sportswriter), Wesley Walls (former Ole Miss All-American tight end), Chris Massaro (Middle Tennessee State AD), Mark Harlan (Utah AD), Carla Williams (Virginia AD) and Hunter Yurachek (Arkansas AD), who will serve as chair.

What About Malzahn’s Sun Belt Connection?

Malzahn’s Sun Belt connection goes back more than a decade. He was head coach at Arkansas State for the 2012 season, leading the Red Wolves to an undefeated conference record and a Sun Belt championship before returning to Auburn. There, he won an SEC title and reached the national championship game in his first year.

Malzahn retired in February after spending the 2025 season as Florida State’s offensive coordinator. He went 105-62 as a head coach across stops at Arkansas State, Auburn and UCF, coached Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and helped Auburn win the 2010 national championship as offensive coordinator.

Tedford is the winningest head coach in Cal history with an 82-57 record in 11 seasons in Berkeley. He also led Fresno State to two Mountain West championships and went 45-22 across two stints with the Bulldogs before stepping down in July 2024 due to health concerns. He’s known as one of college football’s top quarterback developers, helping produce six first-round NFL draft picks, including Aaron Rodgers.

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