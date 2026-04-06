LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns found a way to close out their weekend at Lamson Park, walking off Troy in extra innings for a 5-4 win on Saturday afternoon. In a game that featured momentum swings, a weather delay, and clutch late hitting, Louisiana battled back twice before delivering in the eighth inning.

Cajuns Rally Late to Force Extras

Louisiana trailed 3-0 heading into the fifth before breaking through in a big way. The Cajuns scored three runs in the inning, taking advantage of timely hitting and a Troy error to even the game at 3-3. Kennedy Marceaux and Haley Hart helped spark the rally, with Hart reaching and advancing on an error that allowed two runs to score. The inning shifted momentum back toward Louisiana after a quiet start at the plate.

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Back-and-Forth Battle Down the Stretch

Troy responded throughout the game, collecting 11 hits and keeping pressure on the Cajuns’ pitching staff. The Warhawks regained the lead late, but Louisiana answered again in the seventh inning. Brooke Otto delivered a key RBI single to tie the game at 4-4, setting the stage for extra innings. The game also saw a lengthy weather delay in the seventh inning, adding another layer of adversity for both teams.

Walk-Off Finish at Lamson Park

In the eighth, Louisiana capitalized on its opportunity. After a leadoff double from Lily Knox, McKayla Ferguson delivered the game-winning RBI single to left field, sealing the 5-4 victory.

Sage Hoover earned the win in the circle, helping steady things early before the bullpen navigated late pressure.

Key Performers Lead the Way

Marceaux led the Cajuns with two hits and two runs scored, while Hart added two hits and a run. Louisiana finished with seven hits but made them count in key moments.

What’s Next for Louisiana

Next up for the Cajuns is a midweek matchup with No. 17 Virginia in Charlottesville before heading to Harrisonburg for a Sun Belt series against James Madison. Louisiana will then return home to Lamson Park for a marquee in-state showdown against LSU on Tuesday, April 14, highlighted as a “Red Out” game.