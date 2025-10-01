NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — The Caesars Superdome will host the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 24, 2028, bringing the sport’s title game back to Louisiana for the first time since LSU’s dominant victory over Clemson eight years earlier.

According to a statement from Governor Jeff Landry and Allstate Sugar Bowl officials at Wednesday’s announcement at the Superdome, the game caps the 2027 season and represents a significant win for the state’s tourism industry. Louisiana officials, including Landry and Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley, gathered to announce the successful bid.

“This is what winning looks like," Landry said during the announcement. This is what making New Orleans a championship city is all about."

What Louisiana Residents Need to Know About Economic Impact

The national championship represents more than just sports prestige for Louisiana. Academic studies show these events generate substantial economic activity through hotel bookings, restaurant spending, transportation, and local attractions.

Recent title games demonstrate the potential financial impact. Los Angeles projected $225 million in economic activity from the 2023 CFP championship, while Houston’s 2024 game generated more than $330 million. Beyond immediate spending, the championship reinforces civic branding and boosts employment across the hospitality sector.

The state has already invested in making Louisiana competitive for these premier events. The 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl, which doubles as a CFP quarterfinal game scheduled for January 1, 2026, received $500,000 from Louisiana’s Major Events Fund through the Louisiana Economic Development agency.

Timeline and Louisiana’s Championship History

The 2028 game marks the Superdome’s second turn hosting the CFP national championship. The venue first held the title game in January 2020, when Joe Burrow led LSU to a 42-25 victory over Clemson in one of the most dominant championship performances in college football history.

Since implementing the playoff format in 2014, college football has rotated its championship game among major venues. The Superdome’s selection for 2028 follows Miami hosting the 2026 title game and Las Vegas hosting in 2027.

New Orleans also successfully hosted Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, earning widespread praise from the NFL and national media for executing a major sporting event. That success strengthened Louisiana’s case for securing the CFP championship.

What Happens Next for Louisiana’s College Football Calendar

The championship announcement positions the Superdome as a multi-game hub for college football’s postseason. The Allstate Sugar Bowl, with its 91-year history as one of the sport’s most celebrated bowl games, rotates as a CFP quarterfinal host every few years.

This structure means Louisiana will host two major playoff games during the 2027-28 season: the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal on January 1, followed by the national championship three weeks later.

The Sugar Bowl Committee invests more than $1 million annually into Louisiana communities through sporting events, scholarships, and youth clinics, extending the impact beyond the games themselves.

The 2028 championship will be the 14th CFP title game overall and the fourth contested under the current 12-team playoff format. The game continues the Superdome’s legacy as a venue for championship football, from hosting four Bowl Championship Series national championships to determining national champions through the Sugar Bowl in 1973, 1979, 1983, 1993, and 1997.

Louisiana’s tourism industry and college football fans now have three years to prepare for one of the sport’s premier events returning to the Superdome.